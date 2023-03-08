Despite recently calling for a “national divorce” that sounded a heck of a lot like a civil war, Marjorie Taylor Greene got to preside over Congress on Wednesday thanks to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Greene was a vocal and prominent supporter of McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, and she fought tirelessly to secure him the position during several tumultuous days of Matt Gaetz and a small cohort of Republicans derailing the process.

For her efforts, Greene has been awarded with choice subcommittee assignments after previously being stripped of them following a rash of blatantly anti-Semitic ramblings in 2021. There have also been serious questions about Greene’s involvement in the January 6 insurrection, but that apparently didn’t stop McCarthy from letting her play with his gavel.

According to Raw Story, Greene not only sat in McCarthy’s chair, but called Congress to order before being temporarily bestowed with the power to oversee her fellow members of Congress.

“I hereby appoint the Honorable Marjorie Taylor Greene to act as Speaker Pro Tempore on this day. Signed, Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives,” the House clerk read.

Naturally, people had some thoughts about Greene presiding over Congress. A clip of her being sworn in as Speaker Pro Tempore went viral on Twitter as both she and McCarthy were roundly roasted for the unbelievable proceedings. You can see some of the reactions below:

Our entire timeline in the US right now: https://t.co/guFCGN6cAp pic.twitter.com/qJDejChdfJ — Ramon Marquez (@theempathiccub) March 8, 2023

The word "honorable" has never been this burdened. https://t.co/YkDJtChQRO — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) March 8, 2023

Is this a sign of the Apocalypse? https://t.co/9h308f3daA — Jeff Mayers (@TimeLordJeff) March 8, 2023

We are deeeeeeeeep in the upside down https://t.co/ZQjbtCGg5q — Selema Masekela (@selema) March 8, 2023

Reminder: On multiple occasions, Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the dissolution of the United States of America. https://t.co/NpovXCO9Le — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 8, 2023

Hilarious! Wait, that’s not the right word… https://t.co/uMWpYOweyQ — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 8, 2023

The insurrection is coming from inside the House https://t.co/DkSXq7Q5d3 — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 8, 2023

Free campaign commercial for Democrats. https://t.co/InBsajhqi4 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) March 8, 2023

I guess Dilbert and a Chick-fil-A packet of mayonnaise weren't available https://t.co/HoLJgZJ3Pt — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) March 8, 2023

(Via Raw Story)