Marjorie Taylor Greene spent President’s Day getting dragged over her tweet calling for a “national divorce,” and to the surprise of no one, she’s doubling down. In a new Twitter thread posted Tuesday, Greene outlined her plan for the “legal agreement,” but she clearly saw some of the criticism being hurled her way. The Georgia congresswoman made it a point to note that she’s not calling for a “civil war,” which is a pretty incredible thing to say while writing a point-by-point plan to secede from the freaking union.

“Tragically, I think we, the left and right, have reached irreconcilable differences,” Greene wrote while continuing to use divorce terminology. “I’ll speak for the right and say, we are absolutely disgusted and fed up with the left cramming and forcing their ways on us and our children with no respect for our religion/faith, traditional values, and economic & government policy beliefs.”

Greene then proceeded to lay out how the red states would differ from the blue states, kind of like how the South wanted to differentiate itself from the North by continuing to own people like property. In a predictable move, most of Greene’s rules revolved around denying rights to transgender citizens:

Red states would ban biological males from all girls/women’s sports and all girls/women’s places of privacy. Red states would maintain the truth that there are only two genders and would require the biological identity of each person’s gender on their identification, not how the person identifies. If you choose to identify differently you can, but if you want it on legal record you’ll need to move to a blue state in order to be legally free to lie to yourself and others about your identity.

On top of a laundry list of culture war issues, Greene also vowed that the newly formed red states would “not have to abide by climate cult lies.” So basically a whole lot of bigotry and air pollution. Sign up today!

If you hate your brain, you can read Greene’s call for secession here.

(Via Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter)