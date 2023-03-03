Marjorie Taylor Greene finally pushed President Biden far enough — after heckling him during both of his State of the Union addresses, once about his dead son — that he publicly reacted and emerged with a solid dunking. As we have acknowledged, Biden’s usually not so adept at these things (and it’s good thing that a president isn’t tweeting insults all day), but he got Greene good.

After Greene’s grievous immigration flub that felt like more than a typo, and her false claim that Biden is to blame for fentanyl deaths that occurred during the Trump administration, Biden pointed out her lies with a sarcastic, “Isn’t she amazing?” He added, “She was saying that a poor mom that lost two kids, that I killed her sons. The interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration.”

Did Greene hear about this? Oh yes. And she completely (and falsely) decided that Biden was not laughing at her but at grieving mothers.

“It’s shocking that Joe Biden laughs at mothers of children who have died of fentanyl poisoning,” Greene tweeted. “What’s funny about Americans dying from fentanyl, Joe? The families who have lost loved ones from fentanyl aren’t laughing.”

It’s shocking that Joe Biden laughs at mothers of children who have died of fentanyl poisoning. What’s funny about Americans dying from fentanyl, Joe? The families who have lost loved ones from fentanyl aren’t laughing. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 3, 2023

You can probably guess that this tweet has not gone over well. In response, people are reminding Greene of the time that she appeared to laugh at Covid deaths, and of course, they’re pointing out out that Biden wasn’t laughing at fentanyl deaths but laughing at her.

He was laughing at you. Unlike you, who laughed at children who died of Covid. pic.twitter.com/wCNRv2ufLd — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 3, 2023

LIES! He laughed at you for seeking attention. Fentanyl has been a problem since long before Biden took office. In 2020, 91,799 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States. In 2019, the age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths increased by 31%. So you're blaming Biden… 1/2 — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) March 3, 2023

Fact Checking… CONCLUSION: BARE FACED LIAR! President Biden laughed at YOU because you accused him of being responsible for the deaths of that woman's boys, when the facts are they died during Trump's term. YOU were wrong! 100% Confirmed. Fact Check Completed. — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) March 3, 2023

He wasn’t laughing at mothers who had children die. He was laughing at how incredibly crazy your statements and your accusations against him are. Perhaps, if you didn’t accuse him of things that the last administration did, he wouldn’t have to laugh at your sheer ignorance. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 3, 2023

He wasn't laughing at the Mother and the loss of her sons. He was laughing at the blatant lie you told about their deaths being during his administration, when he wasn't even in office. pic.twitter.com/eaufrMPbft — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐚 ☪ (@HoosierRebel44) March 3, 2023

He was laughing at you Marge, trying to blame him for fentanyl deaths that occurred during the defeated former guys administration. Are you so blinded by hate that you didn’t think anyone would check? — Gary McDougall (@GMC_59) March 3, 2023