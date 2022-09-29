Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a congresswoman for over a year-and-a-half, and it’s not clear if she ever does her job. Early into her tenure she was booted from committees over past (and present) inflammatory comments. But she still finds time to fill her day. She gets into fights, online and in person. She goes on places like Newsmax and OANN. She makes threats about what she’ll do when (or if) she becomes Speaker of the House. It’s exhausting to watch, and it may have exhausted her husband, too.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry, has filed for a divorce from the congresswoman. "The marriage between the Petitioner and the Respondent is irretrievably broken." pic.twitter.com/WmLg0Kbgf6 — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) September 29, 2022

As per The Daily Beast, Perry Greene, who married her in 1995, filed for divorce on Tuesday, starting that their nearly three-decade marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He also stated that they’d been separated for some time.

In a statement provided through a spokesperson, Greene is quoted as saying, “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Perry also released a statement: “Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”

Shortly after her House stint began in early 2021, rumors broke that Greene was cheating on her husband with a “polyamorous tantric sex guru,” as well as the manager of a gym. She denied these claims, but the former stated that he was sad at what she’d become.

(Via The Daily Beast)