QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently denied cheating on her husband with multiple men from her gym before she headed to Capitol Hill and promptly got booted from committees after spouting dangerous enough conspiracy theories that even Sean Hannity distanced himself from her wackiness. She had claimed that “Jewish space lasers” were to blame for California wildfires, so it wasn’t exactly surprising to see that she apparently led an interesting previous life, which is what the Daily Mail detailed after this headline: “EXCLUSIVE: Embattled QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘openly cheated’ on her husband of 25 years with a polyamorous tantric sex guru and then moved on to another affair with the manager at her gym.”

Marjorie previously worked at the gym where she apparently met Craig Ivey, her so-called (polyamorous) tantric sex guru lover. Due to his newfound notoriety, he’s started an OnlyFans page, and he’s actually calling himself “The Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru” while claiming to live a life filled with “adventure, magic, nature, dance, armored combat, creativity, sensuality, experiences, seeking knowledge, movement, gleaning wisdom, teaching, stoicism, fun, playfulness, and most importantly love for all creatures and human beings.”

That’s a mouthful, and the Daily Mail reveal from Ivey’s various social media posts that he remembers Greene as “a kind spirit that wanted to help people through building community and reaching health goals.” The two never discussed politics, though, and he’s now sad at what he’s seeing from her.

“It does sadden me to see the type of person she has chosen to become,” Ivey relayed. “I feel like I knew her at her best and unfortunately she has drifted far from that life. I still wish her the best.”

(Via Daily Mail)