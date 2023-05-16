Another day, another call for impeachment from Marjorie Taylor Greene. This time around the Georgia congressman is targeting Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. His crime? Continuing to prosecute January 6 defendants who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump.

Greene also took issue with Graves declining to pursue charges against “67 percent of people arrested by D.C. police officers,” which the congresswoman called “absolutely criminal” before reaching for the impeachment button.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia that she’s introducing Articles of Impeachment for him pic.twitter.com/KV2pXOVAOr — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023

Via The Hill:

“The time for weaponizing the Department of Justice needs to come to an end. And because you refuse to prosecute real criminals that are violating all the crimes here in Washington, D.C., and you want to talk about D.C. residents — they are victims of your abuse of power,” she said. “And because of that, I am introducing articles of impeachment on you, Mr. Graves.”

As Graves explained to The Washington Post, the decision not to prosecute those arrested by D.C. cops is pretty standard. Not every infraction is serious, and Graves’s office is more concerned with violent felonies. There’s also the issue of officers failing to use their body cameras, which has led to cases not being pursued.

Of course, none of that matters to Greene, who was looking to score political points with yet another threat of impeachment. To put things into perspective, she’s already tried to impeach Joe Biden. It’s her go-t0 move, and Twitter had a field day with her latest attempt.

You can see some of the reactions below:

This blow hard has been introducing articles of impeachment on everyone she opposes and it’s all as empty as the evidence provided on Biden by their “whistleblower” 🤣 https://t.co/mXsQ39Ws8l — Jeremiah Allen (@JerAllen76) May 16, 2023

Pretty sure she just likes saying Articles of Impeachment and has no idea how they work https://t.co/GIeGlQ0met — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 16, 2023

Greene wanting to impeach people she doesn’t like is like a badge of honor at this point. https://t.co/Ac8s49E1N5 — Blue♠️🇺🇦 (@BlueSpade70226) May 16, 2023

she's just eternally asking for the manager. the posture, all of it. https://t.co/ag7aBzProC — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 16, 2023

C'mon down to Majorie Traitor Greene's "Articles of Impeachment Show" to see who our undeserved recipient is for today. In reality MTG is just skin stretched over a garbage pile of negativity https://t.co/RttSbuszeW — Imagine… (@SpeediMart) May 16, 2023

I ASKED FOR THIS STEAK WELL DONE WITH KETCHUP AND AMERICAN CHEESE AND FOR THIS ABUSE OF POWER I IMPEACH YOU https://t.co/PDDvAbqeRW — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) May 16, 2023

Only if she can spell "impeachment" without a staffer's help https://t.co/DZgqK5bdHq — timeburns (@timeburns1) May 16, 2023

There’s literally no way her favorite sentence in the English language isn’t “I would like to speak to your manager” https://t.co/2fTDv724m0 — YaBoyNYP (@yaboynyp) May 16, 2023

(Via The Hill)