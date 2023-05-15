Since taking over the House, GOP representatives have wasted a lot of time. They’ve held committee hearings that failed to dig up any dirt but do create dumb spectacles. They’ve also been investigating President Joe Biden and his family, vowing to reveal all manner of seedy underhandedness. Well, guess what? That isn’t going so hot either.

Over the weekend, Rep. James Comer told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo at least one of their alleged whistleblowers went AWOL. The next day, however, things got worse. As per Raw Story, during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast, the Georgia lawmaker said that they couldn’t locate nine of their stool pigeons. She tried to spin it as a positive: They still had one!

“Now, the truth that I can tell everyone this morning is we have not lost the submarine,” Greene said. “That whistleblower is very safe. But he does fear for his life, and rightfully so.”

Still, yes, there is quite a lot more bad news than good. “But other whistleblowers, yes, they are missing,” she admitted. “They’re either in court, they’re in jail, or we cannot talk with them at this time because they can’t be found.”

But perhaps the one (1) whistleblower who hasn’t gone off the grid will suffice. ” Greene spoke of how “important” their investigation into Biden and family’s so-called crimes, vowing that “this will bring down the president of the United States.”

Speaking of taking down a U.S. president, last week their favorite one was found guilty of defamation and sexual misconduct, not long after becoming the first former POTUS to ever be indicted on criminal charges. He’s also the Republican frontrunner for 2024.

(Via Raw Story)