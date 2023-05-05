Following the conviction of four members of the Proud Boys for seditious conspiracy based on their actions leading up to and during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, Donald Trump has already lashed out on Truth Social not even 24 hours after the verdict.

The former president is under significant scrutiny over the insurrection that occurred following his “Stop The Steal” rally, but that didn’t stop him from praising the men who were found guilty of attempting to overthrow the government by force. Then again, restraint has never been Trump’s strong suit.

“Back in the USA, but sadly I see so many really bad things happening to our Country,” Trump wrote following his recent trip to Scotland. “The DOJ and FBI are destroying the lives of so many Great American Patriots, right before our very eyes. The Court System is a RUBBER STAMP for their conviction and imprisonment. All this while the Radical Left protects and coddles extremists and murderers at a level, and with intensity, never seen before. GET SMART AMERICA, THEY ARE COMING AFTER YOU!!!”

What Trump left out of his rant is the fact that the Proud Boys were convicted by a jury that was quick to reach a decision thanks to a significant amount of online messages leading up to the attack.

“It was all the chatter,” a juror explained to Vice. “All the chats. Parler, Telegram… those Telegram text messages back and forth. Not just the chats, but also the private texts. I think that was what it boiled down to. What they had to say prior to Jan. 6 and the fact that they wanted to do so much in secret.”

(Via Donald Trump on Truth Social)