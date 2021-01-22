Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn’t had the best week, as Joe Biden’s inauguration was a major blow to the QAnon conspiracy that were sure Donald Trump would never allow the Democratic nominee to become president despite winning the 2020 election. Many believers of the wacky conspiracy that began as LARPing on an image board have had to reexamine their worldview in the wake of a very normal swearing in, one that didn’t include a “storm” that saw cannibalistic satanists rounded up by Trump. But Greene apparently has been unmoved by the failures of QAnon and, instead, made good on another pie in the sky promise on Thursday.

Greene announced on Twitter that she had moved to impeach Joe Biden in his first full day in office. The video that announced it was brief and, oddly enough, came with the same cadence Johnny Knoxville and others would give their introductions on Jackass.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

The “we’ll see how this goes” is likely a reference to the absolute certainty that Biden will not be impeached, but the statement Greene put out explaining why Biden should be is perhaps worth understanding.

My statement on introducing Articles of Impeachment against President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/1mq7QRBbTX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

None of the things mentioned in the letter have anything to do with the executive actions he’s taken to battle coronavirus or undo Trump’s immigration or climate change measures while in office. Rather, it’s all related to various conspiracies about Hunter Biden, Russia and other events during the Obama presidency that have become Republican fodder during primary season and during the general election. Perhaps ironically, it was the incessant chatter about Biden’s son and the Ukraine that instead got Trump impeached, for the first time at least.

The video and her statement certainly generated a lot of talk on social media. But much of it focused on a report from Media Matters about Greene’s past comments about the Sandy Hook school shooting, which some have spiraled into a conspiracy theory of its own. According to the report, you can count Greene among those who think that it was a hoax, a line of reasoning that got Alex Jones sued by the parents of the shooting’s victims.