Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn’t had the best week, as Joe Biden’s inauguration was a major blow to the QAnon conspiracy that were sure Donald Trump would never allow the Democratic nominee to become president despite winning the 2020 election. Many believers of the wacky conspiracy that began as LARPing on an image board have had to reexamine their worldview in the wake of a very normal swearing in, one that didn’t include a “storm” that saw cannibalistic satanists rounded up by Trump. But Greene apparently has been unmoved by the failures of QAnon and, instead, made good on another pie in the sky promise on Thursday.
Greene announced on Twitter that she had moved to impeach Joe Biden in his first full day in office. The video that announced it was brief and, oddly enough, came with the same cadence Johnny Knoxville and others would give their introductions on Jackass.
I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
The “we’ll see how this goes” is likely a reference to the absolute certainty that Biden will not be impeached, but the statement Greene put out explaining why Biden should be is perhaps worth understanding.
My statement on introducing Articles of Impeachment against President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/1mq7QRBbTX
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
None of the things mentioned in the letter have anything to do with the executive actions he’s taken to battle coronavirus or undo Trump’s immigration or climate change measures while in office. Rather, it’s all related to various conspiracies about Hunter Biden, Russia and other events during the Obama presidency that have become Republican fodder during primary season and during the general election. Perhaps ironically, it was the incessant chatter about Biden’s son and the Ukraine that instead got Trump impeached, for the first time at least.
The video and her statement certainly generated a lot of talk on social media. But much of it focused on a report from Media Matters about Greene’s past comments about the Sandy Hook school shooting, which some have spiraled into a conspiracy theory of its own. According to the report, you can count Greene among those who think that it was a hoax, a line of reasoning that got Alex Jones sued by the parents of the shooting’s victims.
In a newly uncovered exchange, Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2018 agreed with a Facebook commenter who claimed that 9/11 “was done by our own gov[ernment]” and that “none of the school shootings were real or done by the ones who were supposedly arrested for them,” including the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
That news caused Sandy Hook to trend on Twitter once again, and many people critical of Greene online reminded people the conspiracy-filled congresswoman may not be the most reliable source when it comes to reality.
Here’s your job. Every time this woman tweets, remind the world that Marjorie Taylor Greene has stated she believes 9/11 was an inside job and that Sandy Hook was staged. She does not belong in Congress. https://t.co/nSvVzqj1EA
— Bill Prady (@billprady) January 21, 2021
Any person who takes the position that Sandy Hook was some sort of "conspiracy theory" is clearly UNFIT to serve in ANY capacity in Government.
Heck, I could make a pretty good argument that they are even unfit to have a driver's license!
We DON'T have to live like this people!
— Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) January 21, 2021
This nut job thinks Sandy Hook was staged so how about we stop electing these lunatics to Congress? K? K…
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 21, 2021
This nut job needs to be expelled from Congress…
On Facebook in 2018, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed conspiracy theories that 9/11 was an inside job and that Sandy Hook was staged | Media Matters for America https://t.co/jcxOfRfwYz
— John Henson (@John_Henson) January 21, 2021
This person said the Sandy Hook shooting was staged.
She’s an embarrassment to our country. https://t.co/QlRqQ0TMtf
— Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) January 21, 2021
This doesn’t seem like something that fact-checking can fix, either.
I sent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office a list of my fact check findings and invited her to comment on any of them. Her communications director wrote back, "Here's our comment: 'CNN is fake news.'" https://t.co/R6slUFDpTf
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 21, 2021
Some even called for her to resign from office.
We are calling on U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign in light of reports that she supports conspiracy theories denying the Sandy Hook School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shootings. https://t.co/R73MZMpr0Y https://t.co/MwBYiBuU3w
— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) January 21, 2021
That seems unlikely, but just like her temporary ban from Twitter it seems Greene is almost intentionally trying to say inflammatory things in order to get attention. A doomed measure to impeach Joe Biden certainly qualifies for theater over substance, but when you look at what Greene actually believes in it’s easy to be alarmed.