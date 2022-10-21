While arriving for his sentencing hearing after being found guilty of contempt of Congress, Steve Bannon was peppered with yells of “traitor” and “fascist pig” as he made his way inside the courtroom. Bannon was staring down the barrel of at least a $200,000 fine plus possible jail time after he refused to comply with a subpoena to appear in front of the January 6 House select committee.

Despite the jeers, Bannon put on a smiling front and even greeted reporters as he walked to the hearing on Friday morning.

Protesters yelled “traitor” and “fascist pig” at Steve Bannon as he arrived at court earlier this morning ahead of his sentencing for contempt of Congress. pic.twitter.com/ckuCyGMDRm — The Recount (@therecount) October 21, 2022

After Bannon arrived in court, the proceedings moved very quickly. According to NBC News, prosecutors for the Department of Justice argued that Bannon has shown no remorse for his actions. In a blow to Bannon, Judge Carl Nichols agreed. The judge also rejected Bannon’s lawyers request for probation after he made it clear that the charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of one month in prison. Ultimately, Nichols would sentence Bannon to four months in prison and impose a $6,500 fine despite DOJ attorneys requesting the maximum amount of $200,000.

While the judge rejected Bannon’s claims of executive privilege, he does believe Bannon was acting on the “overly aggressive” advice of his lawyers. Nevertheless, Nichols felt jail time was warranted. Via NBC News:

Nichols said that while Bannon poses a “very small risk of recidivism with regard to congressional subpoenas,” there was a need to remind the public to cooperate with congressional investigations. “Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes,” Nichols said.

For anyone hoping for a perp walk, that won’t be happening. Nichols agreed to stay the sentence provided an appeal is filed in a timely fashion.

(Via NBC News)