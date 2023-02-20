Last month Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to play nice, sort of. She rallied behind Kevin McCarthy, the establishment Republican pick for Speaker of the House. She broke up with her besties, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. Was she mellowing out? Of course not. She was a annoying brat during Joe Biden’s State of the Union. Now she’s talking secession again, and on Presidents’ Day.

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

“We need a national divorce,” Greene tweeted from her once-banned account. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Worth noting: Greene represents Georgia, one of them blue states that voted for Biden in 2020. That election’s loser, Donald Trump, may even be in big trouble over his attempts to overturn the will of their people, and ditto Lindsey Graham. Perhaps Greene should have checked in on that before publicly suggesting shredding the Constitution.

It’s not the first time Greene has floated the idea of breaking up the nation along party lines. She talked about it last year when she railed against Democrats moving to red states, suggesting they should not be allowed to vote “in a National Divorce scenario.” And in 2021 she conducted a wishy-washy poll to see who’d want to divvy up the country, discovering that 48 percent weren’t into it while 43 percent were (with 9 percent undecided).

Anyway, happy President’s Day to you and yours!

