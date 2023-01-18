If you said this time last year that Marjorie Taylor Greene would have split ways with old besties Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, no one would have believed you. It’s like The Rolling Stones breaking up. But break up Greene and Boebert/Gaetz did. Greene and Boebert started fighting last spring. Gaetz has mostly stood on the sidelines, even trying to work his way back into Greene’s good graces by congratulating her on what is (for her, at least) good news. But Greene ain’t having it.

Thanks to @SpeakerMcCarthy & Steering for voting me on the committees I requested on the submission form most of us filled out. Too bad we’re weeks behind after you spent a week only getting MTV from 5 to 1. As the leading MAGA voice in Congress, I look forward to committees. https://t.co/2dOYSPu2NK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 18, 2023

Greene, who was particularly pissed that Gaetz turned Kevin McCarthy’s House Speaker election into a chaotic crapshow, was recently awarded seats on House committees, which she lost two years back due to her history of harassing Democratic lawmakers and floating tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. The news prompted Gaetz to offer a public olive branch, tweeting that the reinstated Greene was “going to do amazing work for the people on these key committees she has EARNED. “

But Greene was unmoved. “Too bad we’re weeks behind after you spent a week only getting MTV from 5 to 1,” Greene quote-tweeted at him, referring to a stipulation he fought for involving a “motion to vacate,” or the number of votes needed to remove a speaker of the house. She then declared herself “the leading MAGA voice in Congress,” adding, “I look forward to committees.”

Gaetz tried again, tweeting, “We the People will be in better hands with MTG holding the corrupt Biden Admin accountable via committee service. I’m so here for it.”

Alas, Greene remained icy, writing, “The rules package did not change at all from Jan 1st to Jan 6th, except MTV went from 5 to 1. Literally anyone can read them online and see that. All substantial negotiations happened in conference & 5 families meetings before the 15 ballots starting on Jan 3rd.”

The rules package did not change at all from Jan 1st to Jan 6th, except MTV went from 5 to 1.

Literally anyone can read them online and see that.

All substantial negotiations happened in conference & 5 families meetings before the 15 ballots starting on Jan 3rd. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 18, 2023

Greene’s decision to side with McCarthy, who helped her get back on committees, has not been popular with Boebert or Gaetz, although the latter, at least, has tried to be diplomatic. But that’s clearly not working with Greene — a sad reminder that all things, even MAGA friendships, must pass.

(Via Mediaite)