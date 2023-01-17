Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene were once close colleagues, often spotted together during press conferences on key issues and on the House floor. At least, that appeared to be the case, given their mutual heckling of Biden while he spoke of his dead son, Beau, during the State of the Union address. They also both enjoy referencing 1776, especially in light of the insurrection. Cracks in their relationship began to show, however, last spring, and the resulting fissure has only grown larger after the House Speaker dustup that ended with Kevin McCarthy being declared the “winner” after 15 rounds of voting.

In December, the conflict went increasingly public. Boebert took a televised swing at Greene’s infamous “Jewish space lasers” conspiracy theorizing, and Greene dragged her ex-friend for barely winning reelection in a red-leaning district. The Daily Beast now reports how the House Speaker mess led to angry, loud words being exchanged in a Congressional ladies room. This altercation was apparently witnessed by two people, including Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who would not elaborate to The Daily Beast, along with a mystery member of Congress, who spilled while staying anonymous:

Greene asked Boebert, “You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” The first source said Greene was in a stall and, upon coming out, confronted Boebert about taking money from McCarthy for her re-election and then turning against McCarthy when it came time to vote. The Colorado Republican was allegedly unaware that Greene was also in the bathroom at the time. “That’s when Lauren said, ‘Don’t be ugly,'” the first source said, before she — in the words of this source — “ran out like a little schoolgirl.”

In response to The Daily Beast digging into this story, Boebert reportedly cut off communication, very fast, when asked about the incident. Whereas Greene ignored a request for comment, and Rep. Dingell responded, “What happens in the ladies room stays in the ladies room.” Sounds bad, not to mention very dramatic, and it’s further evidence of a fractured GOP going into 2023.

(Via The Daily Beast)