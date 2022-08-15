marjorie taylor greene
Getty Image
Viral

No One Is Buying What Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Selling About White Men Turning To Porn And Video Games Because They’re Being Discriminated Against

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Marjorie Taylor Greene has found the real victim of the so-called culture wars: white men. “I believe that white men are the most persecuted identity in America,” the far-right conspiracy theorist said in an interview with a college student. “Young white men are put bottom on the list of so many things.” She’s right for once: white people, in particular white men, finished at the bottom of this list of the most discriminated against groups.

Taylor Greene believes “white men are passed over for any kind of promotion or even for being hired in the job place,” despite evidence to the contrary, which leaves them feeling “lost” with a sense of “hopelessness” that can only be filled with butts and Mario Kart.

“They spend time, hours and hours, alone” without a job or hobbies to keep them distracted, Taylor Greene said, which “turns them to all kinds of bad things: porn on the internet, reading crazy stuff in chatrooms — and God knows who’s in there and saying what they’re saying — a lot of time playing video games.” She is literally describing porn and video game fanatic — and fellow GOP member —Ted Cruz.

Are there reasons why white men enjoy porn, besides discrimination? No comment.

Taylor Greene didn’t straight-up (emphasis on “straight”) call for porn to be banned, like J.D. Vance did, but the implication is there. Maybe she needs to be introduced to the right porn and the right video games. Luckily, there’s a “two birds, one stone” option in the gun porn that is Call of Duty, a favorite among — you guessed it — white men.

×