“Peach Tree Dish” truther Marjorie Taylor Greene has made headlines for yet another idiotic observation she decided to share with the world, and this one? It’s a doozy.

The Republican lawmaker — who recently won her Georgia Primary — taped an episode of her social media streaming broadcast MTG: Live yesterday where she gave straight people everywhere a grave warning: you’re going extinct. The entire hourlong episode was a wild amalgam of conservative fearmongering that kicked things off with jokes about the spread of monkeypox before transitioning to why stricter gun laws wouldn’t have saved the dozens of children massacred in Uvalde, Texas, but before Greene logged off she went after an author she labeled a “trans terrorist.” While referencing a children’s book intended to teach kids about the importance of boundaries, consent, and understanding their own bodies, Green delivered a truly chilling prophecy for her fellow heterosexuals.

“They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans,” she said (via Newsweek). “Just generation, generation. Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”

Yes, just like the dinosaurs and Blockbuster video chains that have come before us, the straights are now facing extinction, according to a sitting congresswoman.

Marjorie Taylor Greene predicted straight people will go extinct: “Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming.” pic.twitter.com/JScs7IaJ2G — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 30, 2022

In all seriousness, Greene’s transphobia and homophobia are old news at this point. She’s called for the use of violence to “stand up” against the LGBTQ+ community. Yes, this is the same woman who thinks Bill Gates has grand plans to monitor every American’s bowel movements, so we really shouldn’t give any of her credence, but she’s also a sitting politician making decisions that affect millions of people, so we can’t simply ignore the bigotry either. Instead, here’s how she’s being dragged on Twitter, and hopefully, her constituents are paying attention.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a perfect example of why we need to invest in education more. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) May 30, 2022

If no one is straight, where the hell did that 5th generation come from??? — Greg with ✌️ Gs (@GMarty_88) May 31, 2022

A peach tree dish, probably. — Fenderhead (@fenderhead68) May 31, 2022

On the eve of Pride, Marjorie Taylor Greene is now claiming that “straight people will soon be extinct” in the United States. I wish I shared her optimism, but the atrocious public fashion choices to which we’re all subjected on a daily basis suggest otherwise. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 31, 2022

(Via Newsweek)