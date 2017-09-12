Getty Image

WARNING: This post contains images of semi-nude people from a screengrab of Ted Cruz’s twitter account below.

In a two year span of political theater that has already seen a wealth of surreal moments, Ted Cruz has possibly given us the most surreal moment yet. On Monday night someone noticed that the official Twitter account for Ted Cruz had liked a post that you wouldn’t expect to find on the Texas senator’s page any time soon. If it is still available, the top like was from the account “Sexuall Posts” and featured a scene from Reality Kings where a mother enters a room to stumble upon a young couple having furious sex on a couch, leading to her pleasuring herself. It’s a scene that has likely played out on many computer screens over the years, but the “luxury” of Twitter allows us to peek and see what are others are up to, including our elected officials. A final warning for the semi-nude image below:

Twitter

The image above is genuine and appears on Ted Cruz’s official likes page, right next to where he calls himself “a fighter for liberty.”

While it could be the most normal thing Ted Cruz has publicly done in the past few years, far more than cooking bacon on the barrel of an assault rifle, it’s still not the best look for one of the faces of the GOP. The reactions have pointed this out: