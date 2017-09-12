WARNING: This post contains images of semi-nude people from a screengrab of Ted Cruz’s twitter account below.
In a two year span of political theater that has already seen a wealth of surreal moments, Ted Cruz has possibly given us the most surreal moment yet. On Monday night someone noticed that the official Twitter account for Ted Cruz had liked a post that you wouldn’t expect to find on the Texas senator’s page any time soon. If it is still available, the top like was from the account “Sexuall Posts” and featured a scene from Reality Kings where a mother enters a room to stumble upon a young couple having furious sex on a couch, leading to her pleasuring herself. It’s a scene that has likely played out on many computer screens over the years, but the “luxury” of Twitter allows us to peek and see what are others are up to, including our elected officials. A final warning for the semi-nude image below:
The image above is genuine and appears on Ted Cruz’s official likes page, right next to where he calls himself “a fighter for liberty.”
While it could be the most normal thing Ted Cruz has publicly done in the past few years, far more than cooking bacon on the barrel of an assault rifle, it’s still not the best look for one of the faces of the GOP. The reactions have pointed this out:
*endless laughter*
or you know, his account was hacked. but yea lets think he was up late watching porn. fucking stupid ass article from Upsuxx
That’ll certainly be the excuse if they care to address it. It makes absolutely no sense, but people like you will buy it.
Yeah someone went through the trouble to hack his account and then all they did with it was “like” one porn tweet? Makes sense. Maybe Obama hacked him or Hillary’s emails did it.
@Fathead When something gets posted from a person’s username, the general idea is that it came from that person. Are you new to this stuff?
I’ll bet you get “hacked” on a regular basis fathead
Boy when you people hate everyone for everything you’ll suck up any and all stupid shit that’s posted about them. Fucking morons. another prime example of why Trump is president, Idocracy is real unfortunately.
Could have just blamed some intern for it, that would at least be plausible. But no, it was hackers! They hacked my account and then didn’t post a single thing, but they did like one single porn tweet. And was it some kind of embarrassing porn like incest porn or tranny porn, to really embarrass Ted? Nope, it was pretty standard milquetoast hetero porn, you know, like the kind Ted probably wanks to late at night. But yeah, hackers for sure.
What’s it like to have Ted Cruz’s dick implanted so firmly down your throat, Fathead?
@Fathead you’re so cute and gullible. You stay golden, pony boy
I give zero shits about Ted Cruz watching porn. If anything, it humanizes him for me. But you wrote something idiotic, and you did so with a shit attitude, so I called you out on it.
You could have just eaten some crow and admitted that the idea that he was hacked just to like a relatively boring porn post is the dumbest fucking explanation someone could come up with for what happened, (something that is most easily explained by a slipped finger) but, no, you doubled down on it. I can’t imagine being so committed to my own ignorance.
“Idocracy is real” lol. Yes, yes it is.
This is the most human thing I’ve ever seen Ted Cruz do.
Well, damn maybe he was hacked
We can’t be sure if Cruz was hacked, so I’m gonna spend the next hour investigating @sexuallposts. DON’T OPEN THE DOOR, MA!
Russian hackers? That’s my favorite genre of porn.
Honestly, hackers don’t half step, they would have at least sent out some tweets or retweeted the porn instead of liking. If they were only going to like a porn tweet, it would be gay porn.
Let he without sin cast the first tit, and I shalt sucketh it! Bravo, Ted. You may be somewhat human. I’m sure your repitillan overlords are pissed.
The only way it would have been a hack is if they liked gay and/or Muslim porn.
I don’t really care if the guy watches porn, actually, it would make him a more human guy if he does. I just wish he would come out and admit it but then that would ruin his political career in this sanctimonious country of judgers. Of course, he could admit his wrong doing and just apologize. America forgives damn near anything if you just admit it and say your sorry and don’t get caught doing it again. That was Weiner’s big problem, he couldn’t stay away from the dic pics.
Lol ruin his political career?? Does “grab em by the pussy” ring any bells? That guy has the support if evangelicals. If anything admitting it would probably help Cruz’s career.