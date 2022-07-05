Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (willful) refusal to read the room knows no bounds, it seems, including her decision to back Vladimir Putin right ahead of the holiday weekend. And when the past few days, meant for Americans to celebrate but leaving many feeling little reason to do so, ended up churning out more mass shootings (including against Americans attending a parade for the holiday in question), Greene didn’t change her tone at all. In fact, she’s pointing fingers elsewhere but at permissive gun laws.

The congressman famed for her many linguistic screwups and propensity for spreading damaging conspiracy theories is at it again. She fired off tweets about the Highland shooter, and of course, she completely made up a bunch of stuff about “psychiatric drugs” and “alternate reality games” in her haste to blame anything but guns and the shooter. She further argued that gun control accomplishes nothing.

What drugs and/or psychiatric drugs was he on for his mind to be ruined in alternate reality games that caused him to commit a mass shooting? His parents know. The police know. School, arrest, hospital records? The public DESERVES to know. https://t.co/UmNLAQugUF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

Red flag gun laws and some of the most strict gun control laws in the country did NOT prevent the Highland Park shooting because they already had them on the books. Nor do these strict gun control laws prevent shootings and murder in Chicago every single weekend. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/O21elmvPeh — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

She really wants that gun lobby money, it seems. Regardless of her motivation, people have had enough of the fiction that Greene passes off as truth. “It’s the guns” proved to be a pointed and resounding response to Greene’s latest refusal to read reality

Iceland is the world’s biggest consumer of SSRIs. They’ve had 5 gun homicides since 2020; in the US, there have been over 30,000 in that time. Japan is one of the largest video game markets in the world. They have only 10 shooting deaths a year; the US has 40,000. It’s the guns https://t.co/uTxzs86nXQ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 5, 2022

Hey Marge, Seriously, SSRIs? How about you stay in your lane, e.g., bicep reps, pipe bombs, that kind of thing? @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/MBcpjsvnwX — Rosiebita 🇺🇸☮️ (@rosiebita) July 5, 2022

#ItsTheGuns Marjorie Taylor Greene could care less about mental health. If she did, her therapist would’ve already had a book deal. It’s the guns Marjorie. It’s time to admit it. pic.twitter.com/mpvjB4smr0 — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) July 5, 2022

I’ve been on SSRIs for nearly a decade and never once considered going on a shooting spree. I have, however, gotten my anxiety into a more productive place. It’s the guns. And Marjorie Taylor Greene can go to hell. — Tom Brennan 🇺🇦 (@Brennanator) July 5, 2022

180 people are killed in shootings at 4th of July parades. Marjorie Taylor Greene is FURIOUSLY tweeting right now because she wants you to believe that guns have nothing to do with that. Also, because she works for the NRA, the one thing she DOES want you to do is…buy a gun. https://t.co/vnBK2RPdaU — Power and Light (@wcigfys) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Greene won her Georgia primary, so her base is still here for her. Whether she survives the November election? That remains to be seen.