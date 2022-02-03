Because America doesn’t have enough on its plate right now, Alex Jones has started encouraging Marjorie Taylor Greene to run for her president and even went so far to say she’d be a better candidate than Donald Trump. (Former BFFs Trump and Jones have been beefing in case you can’t tell.) Jones started stoking the presidential fires during Greene’s first appearance on InfoWars on Wednesday, and he was laying it on thick.

Marge Greene made her debut on Alex Jones’ InfoWars tonight. He urged her to run for president: “She’d probably be better than Trump.” Greene responds, “In the future we will definitely see what happens. I’ll see what the people think about something like that.” pic.twitter.com/b4e0Vy3sal — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 3, 2022

Jones introduced Greene, saying, “MTG, who I hope becomes president one day, hell she’d probably be better than Trump, coming up in 2024.” Jones continued, “Can we get you to run for president in the next few years? Because I think, I think you are one of the few people who would have a better voting record and a better chance of winning than even Trump.”

Despite floating a potential 2024 ticket with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as her running mate (another deliberate jab at Trump, who’s also beefing with DeSantis) Greene stayed loyal to Trump, but to the horror of anyone watching, she didn’t rule out a White House run down the line.

“I don’t know what is going to happen, I am a very strong supporter of President Trump,” Greene told Jones. “But in the future, we’ll definitely see what happens, we’ll see what the people think about something like that.”

Without being too alarmist here, it’s safe to say we’re all gonna die. Game over. Hug your family, folks.

