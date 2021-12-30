Just days after being violently attacked by his wife, who spent the Christmas holiday in jail, InfoWars founder Alex Jones is all broken up about a different relationship: The end of his bromance with Donald Trump.

Nearly two weeks ago, the former president was booed by his once-loyal followers in Dallas when he admitted that he had received a COVID booster. While, in the moment, he tried to play it off like it was just a “very tiny group” of people who were aghast at his newly pro-vaxx status, the roar of disapproval grew as word spread that President Drinkbleach had rolled over and believed science over baseless conspiracy theories. Chief, or at least loudest, among these voices was Jones, who spent Christmas Day railing against Trump, who he decided was either “completely ignorant… or one of the most evil men who ever lived.” (Can “both” be an option?)

Alex Jones: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres Trump. You are either completely ignorant .. or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived .. What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.” pic.twitter.com/rNCNdvgNrm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021

Several days later, Jones was still yelling about Trump’s betrayal, which he took as a personal affront.

Alex Jones: “The fact that I was persecuted for supporting Trump makes it ten times worse .. Trump did a lot of good, and I believed in him. So, the fact that he’s done this makes it personal. It makes it hurt!” pic.twitter.com/UcjCsSLsN3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 28, 2021

Now, as Mediaite reports, it appears as if Jones has reached the fifth and final stage of grief: acceptance. As a result, he’s now offering to spill all the dirty details he knows about Trump. According to Mediaite:

In his latest show, the InfoWars chief said “we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” but then he claimed to have “the inside baseball on Trump. He doesn’t know what’s going on.” After suggesting “we need to move on” from Trump, Jones suggested that he’ll get Trump’s attention if he decides to “dish all the dirt” he has on the ex-president. “Maybe I should just dish all the dirt. You know what? I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour,” Jones said. “It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not! He’s not a bad guy, but he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

While it all sounds a bit like a ransom demand, who knows what Jones may or may not know about the former POTUS. To be continued…

(Via Mediaite)