On Jan. 2, Marjorie Taylor Greene accomplished in a year what it took former president Donald Trump over a decade to do: She got permanently banned from Twitter. The reason? Too much posting of COVID misinformation. The social media service gave her five chances, and she blew through them all. (Mind you, she still has her House account.) The controversial Georgia representative was predictably not happy, and she passed along a statement in which she, among other things, quoted A Few Good Men for some reason.

In the post, Greene made “what-about”-ist comparisons to Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, and Kamala Harris, who she accused of promoting violence and bailing out “Black Lives Matter terrorists.” She then made some veiled threats to the social media service itself.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene wrote. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth,” she said about her lies.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide,” she added. “Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Greene wasn’t the only person outraged by her suspension. As per Raw Story, Lauren Boebert, fellow far right superstar and Twitter weirdo, was hopping mad, too. “Twitter permanently suspended a sitting US President. They’ve now permanently suspended a sitting member of US Congress. Of course, both from the same party,” she wrote. “They forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable!”

What did she mean exactly? If Republicans fail to take back the House in the fall, we never have to find out.

