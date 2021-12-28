Back in 2017 (a simpler time, comparatively speaking), then-President Trump unleashed a typo heard ’round the world. This led to the magical invention of “covfefe,” which Trump subsequently ruined by responding to the tweet. Well, Lauren Boebert is a ride-or-die fan of Trump, so maybe there’s some subconscious imitation that’s happening with her latest (bizarre) tweet. Or maybe she’s simply typing gibberish on her own?

It’s difficult to say what’s really amiss here, other than to say that something is wrong because Boebert essentially made up a word while attempting to insult President Biden. “It’s almost the end of 2021,” the rootin’ tootin’ representative tweeted. “[A]nd I’ve yet to see Biden mobilize truinternatialdepressure like he promised. What’s the hold up?”

It’s almost the end of 2021 and I’ve yet to see Biden mobilize truinternatialdepressure like he promised. What’s the hold up? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 28, 2021

Wow. Naturally, “truinternatialdepressure” is being googled here and there while people wonder if maybe, just maybe, this is a term that’s been invented by the far-right, who is still (somehow) running the “Let’s Go Brandon” ball into the ground. Yet this seems a lot more like a genuine typo, or like Boebert attempted to type a clever amalgamation of some sort, and the effort backfired.

Or perhaps she simply sneezed while typing? Who knows. Regardless, people are noticing the new “covfefe.”

This is Bobo’s covfefe pic.twitter.com/zegKQseRJh — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) December 28, 2021

Get a screen grab before it's deleted This is better than covfefe pic.twitter.com/cFov3FL5bo — Anomaly♡s Army (@edmeyer_able) December 28, 2021

And everyone’s wondering what on earth Boebert really intended to say with this declaration. Surely, this was a phone tweet, no? That’s no excuse, though, but she’s so far leaving the tweet up (whereas she has been known to delete those tweets while attempting to scrub previous errors).

What exactly is this word – truinternatialdepressure? It looks like you started to type one word, attempted to delete it and write a different word and ended up messing up what you were trying to say. Not even a word in any dictionary I know. — Jeremy_Hugh, a small voice in an ocean of voices. (@jeremy_hugh) December 28, 2021

Laur, a tad early to start drinking. Also, it’s almost the end of 2021 and we’re yet to see you do anything remotely related to your actual job. — Jordan Laserstein, Esq. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🔯🌊⚖️📜 (@jewwithlaser) December 28, 2021

Friends – No worries I will translate for Alvin. She said her cats neighbors scissors Xmas tree's cinnamon roll's toaster's cousin's baked the TV at 450 Sunday's last yesterday's Thursday. — @JohnFeal2 (@johnfeal2) December 28, 2021

“truinternatialdepressure” Now she just making up words 😬 pic.twitter.com/61uit4Jjpq — 𝕺𝕲 𝕿𝖗𝖊𝖑𝖑 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖕𝖑𝖊 (@DaOGTriple) December 28, 2021