Marjorie Taylor Greene
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Got Shut Down By A School Shooting Survivor After She Dragged Him With A Bizarre Tweet

Twitter

QAnon cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene’s proposed solution to mass school shootings is to embrace fascism/Christian nationality, and now, she’s taking aim again at Parkland survivor David Hogg after openly harassing him for year. Hogg, of course, is used to tangling with the far-right and even told Laura Ingraham where to stuff it, so he wasn’t afraid to push back when Greene goaded him on Twitter about bringing “your girls,” with whom he will “try to manipulate some of my gutless weak colleagues to vote for gun control that will violate our freedoms and leave Americans defenseless.” Greene demanded to know why Hogg wasn’t on her schedule because, well, of course.

In response, Hogg wasn’t here for Greene’s sensationalistic way of phrasing things. “I’m more interested in protecting children and meeting commonsense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to stop children from dying,” Hogg responded. “Don’t really have time to help you go viral for attacking survivors so you can fundraise.” He even added a “respectfully,” which likely wasn’t an easy move.

Greene’s goading actually isn’t too far base from the GOP party line. Down in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott actually proposed sending fake invaders to schools in order to test their defenses. Abbott seems to believe that the problem here is that schools have too many doors, not that lone gunmen have no problem purchasing assault weapons at age 18. As for Hogg, he’s sticking to his non-guns while offering advice on how to emotionally support activists against gun violence.

In the meantime, plenty of people are seeing through Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tactics, especially since she has no problem harassing mass shooting survivors but complains about CNN’s Jim Acosta daring to ask her questions

The midterm elections are gonna be a doozy, guys.

