QAnon cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene’s proposed solution to mass school shootings is to embrace fascism/Christian nationality, and now, she’s taking aim again at Parkland survivor David Hogg after openly harassing him for year. Hogg, of course, is used to tangling with the far-right and even told Laura Ingraham where to stuff it, so he wasn’t afraid to push back when Greene goaded him on Twitter about bringing “your girls,” with whom he will “try to manipulate some of my gutless weak colleagues to vote for gun control that will violate our freedoms and leave Americans defenseless.” Greene demanded to know why Hogg wasn’t on her schedule because, well, of course.

.@davidhogg111 I hear you & your girls are funded to come to town this week to once again try to manipulate some of my gutless weak colleagues to vote for gun control that will violate our freedoms and leave Americans defenseless. I don’t see you on my schedule, why not? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 5, 2022

In response, Hogg wasn’t here for Greene’s sensationalistic way of phrasing things. “I’m more interested in protecting children and meeting commonsense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to stop children from dying,” Hogg responded. “Don’t really have time to help you go viral for attacking survivors so you can fundraise.” He even added a “respectfully,” which likely wasn’t an easy move.

Congresswoman Greene, I’m more interested in protecting children and meeting commonsense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to stop children from dying. Don’t really have time to help you go viral for attacking survivors so you can fundraise. Respectfully,

David https://t.co/kzJY9XWEqQ — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 5, 2022

Greene’s goading actually isn’t too far base from the GOP party line. Down in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott actually proposed sending fake invaders to schools in order to test their defenses. Abbott seems to believe that the problem here is that schools have too many doors, not that lone gunmen have no problem purchasing assault weapons at age 18. As for Hogg, he’s sticking to his non-guns while offering advice on how to emotionally support activists against gun violence.

If you are not a survivor- anytime you’re tired and hopeless while doing this work look at a photo of your best friend, child or significant other. They are why you do this work. Then call of a friend in the movement, take a break and talk with them. Know you aren’t alone. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 6, 2022

If every state had the same gun laws in Massachusetts we could cut gun deaths in half. Within five years. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 5, 2022

In the meantime, plenty of people are seeing through Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tactics, especially since she has no problem harassing mass shooting survivors but complains about CNN’s Jim Acosta daring to ask her questions

Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a career of stalking David Hogg since he was a teenage victim. But Hogg is too smart for her & shut her down claiming she wants 2 fundraise while hes trying to save lives. MTG screamed she was being harassed by Jim Acosta for asking her questions. — Dan "I Stand With Ukraine" P (@ddanpereira) June 6, 2022

In case you missed it David Hogg murdered Marjorie Taylor Greene yesterday With his intellect It was like taking candy from a baby — THE SAD TRUTH (@SmnWeekly) June 6, 2022

This was when he was a minor. Still a student under 18. @RepMTG harassed David Hogg after enduring a tragedy of horror & bloodshed that people struggle to overcome. Will you harass the 9 and 10 year olds testifying before Congress this week after the #Uvalde school shooting too? https://t.co/ILOvwkn7io — Iman Hallam (@ImanHallam) June 6, 2022

David Hogg is more credible than Marjorie Taylor Greene. A hundred times over. — 🇺🇦Piyush Mittal🇺🇦 (@piyushmittal) June 6, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene despises David Hogg for SURVIVING a school shooting and speaking out about how to stop them in the future. Seriously, let that sink in. — Flushing Gazpacho 🌊 (@CovfefeGazpacho) June 6, 2022

David Hogg has more intelligence, more grace, and more class in his pinky fingernail than Marjorie Taylor Greene has in her entire body. — Mike Sarzo ☮️ (@mikesarzo) June 6, 2022

In a world with too many Marjorie Taylor Greenes, be a David Hogg or a Fred Guttenberg. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 6, 2022

In a world full of hateful, heartless assholes like Marjorie Taylor Greene, be a hero like David Hogg. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 6, 2022

The midterm elections are gonna be a doozy, guys.