The creator of “gazpacho police” is at it again. CNN’s Jim Acosta’s out there, doing his job as chief domestic correspondent. Today, his duties involved approaching QAnon cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene, which likely wasn’t something he looked forward to doing because she’s so confrontational. Nonetheless, Acosta needed to ask her about that text message that could get her removed from the 2022 ballot for reelection. Under testimony, that is, Greene straight-up lie under oath while denying that she advocated for “marshall law.” Yet her text to Mark Meadows told a different tale:

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

Acosta dutifully inquired about this text message, and he made sure to point out (two times!) how Greene misspelled “martial law.” She was pretty steamed and tweeted video of their discussion while writing, “I am repulsed that people gladly take a paycheck to lie and mischaracterize me like this guy, Jim @Acosta. I want to think good things about the press, but they behave like this and it makes me sick to my stomach.”

I am repulsed that people gladly take a paycheck to lie and mischaracterize me like this guy, Jim @Acosta. I want to think good things about the press, but they behave like this and it makes me sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/jSOUPK9RM4 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 28, 2022

Acosta also asked her about her going full soulless ghoul about Satan and the Catholic Church, and Greene wasn’t having that either. More to the point, though, she simply doesn’t recall sending that text message, but if she did, she thinks that the “I don’t know on those things” line would absolve her of accusations that she wanted the military to take the place of law enforcement and overturn the election that Trump definitely lost.

The video’s less than four minutes, but it sure feels longer. After Acosta kept pressing her to answer a question, Greene exclaimed, “Stop harassing me!” Apparently, she feels much more at home while chatting with a sympathetic Laura Ingraham above a misspelled chyron on Fox News.