Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Her Reputation As Being ‘Unintelligent’ Is ‘Completely Unfair,’ But The Internet Disagrees

While the world burns around her like Homer Simpson setting his high school diploma on fire, Marjorie Taylor Greene wants everyone to know that she is so s-m-r-t. The controversial far-right congresswoman from Georgia, who doesn’t believe in the “so-called science” of evolution but does believe in “Jewish space lasers,” blamed the media for people thinking that she’s not intelligent. I can, um, think of other reasons.

“They create me as someone to not be liked,” Taylor Greene said on The Truth with Lisa Boothe podcast (via Raw Story) “They make me out as if I’m angry or crazy or basically just unintelligent, which, you know, is completely unfair.” She continued:

“But they say give me all the ‘isms.’ You know, ‘ists.’ Like the racist, the homophobic, um, you know, anti-Semitic. They put all those labels on me and none of them are true.”

As if to prove a point (although not the point she thinks she’s making), Taylor Greene also had words about “communists” in the United States government. “Our government, it’s not the same government. It’s a regime. They’re communists. They are waging a war against America,” she complained. “Anyone that went inside the Capitol on January 6, whether they just walked around or they fought with police officers or they broke their way in, no matter what level they were on, they have become political targets. They have been arrested. They’re being prosecuted.”

MTG thinks her “unintelligent” reputation is unfair, but Twitter disagrees.

