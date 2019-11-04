Mark Hamill And More Have Slammed The White House’s ‘Build The Wall’ Kids Game

There are few presidential administrations weirder than the current one, each day bringing a new and creatively awful thing to worry about. The president himself has been so busy intimidating whistleblowers and getting booed at sporting events that it took a week for everyone to notice this: On October 25, the White House held a Halloween party for kids that featured a game in which they helped build a border wall.

Children were told to ‘build the wall’ at White House Halloween party https://t.co/78ajqcH9pk pic.twitter.com/PhvQUEuiII — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) November 2, 2019

The game involved the children of high-level government employees and select VIP guests, and it’s not clear if all of them were aware of, and cool with, their little ones engaging in a lighthearted activity involving xenophobia, racism, and death. Young participants were asked to make paper bricks to construct their own makeshift wall, which included, in large letters, “Build the wall.”

Meanwhile, on parts of the border, children their age have been separated from their parents by agents. A disturbing number of them have gone missing. Others have gotten sick and been treated inhumanely.

It’s excellent parenting all around, earning some, shall we say, strongly worded comments across social media, including, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, from Luke Skywalker himself.

Children are born innocent. They can only be taught racism & hatred. What they learned at this #WH event is frightening beyond words. Remember when a #POTUS was a role-model for kids? We're better than this. #HalloweenHorrorStory https://t.co/K3JKDWuGTa — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 3, 2019

Hamill wasn’t the only one appalled.

This is what teaching hate and division looks like. This is real, folks. And we need to take a long, hard look at what got us here. Children were told to ‘build the wall’ at White House Halloween party https://t.co/bFstWmzgdx — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 3, 2019

“Teach…your children well…to be ignorant and racist as hell…” https://t.co/DmqOmHIZRw — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 3, 2019

The sick and twisted people at the White House had a Halloween party where they had kids build a fake wall for “fun.” Barf. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 3, 2019

They had children "Build the Wall" at a White House Halloween party *next to an openly displayed KKK slogan*. pic.twitter.com/UTBjpylNhY — Erin Maye Quade (@ErinMayeQuade) November 3, 2019

We live in a dangerous time where adults are trying to control the way our children think. If the future exists for us, it will be in a world where our children are better than us. This isn't it. #love #inclusion #GlobalCitizen https://t.co/04ckOuH6YP — Mr. R (@HelloMyNeighbor) November 3, 2019

