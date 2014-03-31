Are 'The Matrix' Sequels Really That Bad? Let's Discuss.

Today is the fifteenth anniversary of The Matrix, and it’s been more than a decade since the massive hit was followed up with two… less respected feature films. In the interest of science, and because Joel beat me to the fascinating facts about the franchise, I watched the latter two, to see how, a decade on, they’ve held up.
There are two problems that present themselves with these sequels. And they’re actually fairly closely related.
The Whole “Neo As Cyber-Jesus” Thing Gets Old Fast
Part of the problem with these movies is that for most of them, Neo is functionally a god. To paraphrase Stephen King, great stories are often about seemingly powerless people finding power inside of themselves; boring ones are often about powerful people using that power. And you don’t get more powerful than somebody who can turn the rules of reality inside out, which raises a whole bunch of questions. Like, namely, why these “ghosts” can even fight him when the guy can grease in-universe Terminators with ease.
This distorts the whole story that it rapidly becomes ridiculous. One thing that bothered me on first viewing at the end of The Matrix Reloaded is… how the hell can Neo sense the machines, let alone blast them out of the sky? “Because he’s Cyber-Jesus” isn’t an explanation, it’s a dodge. Why is Smith a problem for the machines? They can’t defrag their hard drives?
The Philosophy Is A Mess And It Makes The Script A Mess
The other problem is, well, they’re pretentious to the point of utter incoherence. It’s a fairly consistent problem in that the Wachowskis can’t really juggle the philosophy and the action movies and have either make sense. Simply put, the plot isn’t internally consistent, and the philosophy isn’t either, so the movies rapidly become, for lack of a better word, stupid.
The sad thing is that the plot twist at the end of Reloaded is actually really cool. Neo’s not a hero, he’s just a tool of oppression, and his magical fun powers are nothing more than a lie used to keep the humans down. If they hadn’t made an incoherent mess of it, that would have been a “Luke, I am your father” grade gut-kick. Instead, well… it’s awful.
And Yet…
That said, while these movies are undeniably terrible, they are at least terrible in a fun way; bullets fly, asses are kicked in loving slow-motion, and action sequences are plentiful. The freeway scene from Reloaded is mostly practical effects and awesome in how ridiculous and over-the-top it is. The fight choreography is still top notch, if a little heavy on the wire-work for my tastes, and the cinematography is still gorgeous.
Really, it’s like wrapping a turd in hundred-dollar bills. They may be covered in gross stains, but they still spend pretty well if you can stomach it.
In short, yeah, they’re bad. But at least they have the decency to be entertainingly bad. The same can not be said for some other visits to this particular well, so that’s one for the Wachowskis, at least.
I’d like to see someone Topher Grace this and edit the second 2 movies into one film.
Already done by various editors. I think there’s roughly 20 different fan edits of the Matrix sequels. I’ve seen about half of them, maybe a bit more. I have 2 edits of the sequels that were good enough for me. One keeps it as a trilogy with the story and scenes arranged differently (and a lot of dialogue changed for a different context), and the other combines the 2 into one film and clocks in at under 2 hours. Both are great and I refuse to watch the theatrical versions anymore.
@Steve Care to link to them or PM me the links (don’t know if posting the links violates some rule)?
For me, the more time they spent outside of the matrix, the less interested I got. Consequently the movies got less and less enjoyable for me as they went along.
There’s a fan edit that removes the real world almost completely from the story. Only some of the scenes from inside the ships. This edit removes Zion from the story completely.
The Zion raves and high council meetings stopped the film dead in its tracks. They also introduced a bunch of characters that I could care less about like ammo boy.
Only saving grace of the latter two films was the Italian bird in the white dress.
If nothing else, the second one introduced me to Monica Bellucci. Worth it for that reason alone.
I noticed you only semi-defended Reloaded, nothing about Revolutions? 3 was just horrid, at least 2 had the cool demon twins, Monica Belluci and that awesome highway scene.
I take them as one movie, since that’s really how they’re intended to be seen. And I do admit I like the fights and the cheesy WWII vibe of “Revolutions.”
It also gave us the funniest thing MTV has produced since Jackass.
hahahahaha forgot about will ferrels part
the real world wasn’t real, but actually a second level of the matrix. it was the only way the robots could secure a peace, by lying to the humans into believing they were free.
And they already laid the groundwork for that with what Smith said when he was torturing Morpheus.
Don’t tell me a character is a werewolf and then kill him without having him turn in to a werewolf. That’s not too much to ask, is it?
Seriously. Nice werewolf Chekhov.
The Matrix sequels sucked because they ignored the rules the first one set up, which retroactively made the first one meaningless. A bunch of unexpected sci-fi successes have this problem: see Star Wars and The Terminator.
The sequels make the agents useless. The humans were helpless against the agents in the first movie; that was the whole fucking point of needing Neo. In the second movie the agents basically become storm troopers. Morpheus couldn’t compete at all with Agent Smith in the first film, but now he’s fighting multiple agents? My bad, I forgot, Morpheus got himself a sword. The introduction of all the ridiculous super programs also makes the agents superfluous. If the Oracle’s bodyguard, who fights Neo to a standstill, and the ghostbino brothers are what the fuck is the point of the agents in the first film? Is the Matrix really not that interested in the rebel humans, because, thanks to the sequels, the agents are pretty much the Keystone cops?
Neo stopping the bullets in the first movie was awesome. It represented his ascension to becoming The One: the rules don’t apply to him. But why does he only have random Jedi powers in the sequels? If he can stop a bunch of bullets as they leave the barrels of multiple guns, why can’t he use the force on a bunch of much slower moving Agents Smith? If he can fly at supersonic speed why’s he running after people?
The orgy. Morpheus’s speech. If I’m fuckin’ Trinity it’s gonna be in the Matrix (or the pseudo Matrix on the ship) at a 5-star hotel, not in some stash house in the 221. I’m also hunting down the mescaline chick with the rabbit tattoo, cuz yo. Why would you cast Roy Jones Jr. and not have him punch anyone?
Fuck the sequels.
Dude, seriously, you should check out the fan edits. There’s tons of them. Even the bad ones are better than what we originally got.
I just want to add here that the Wach’s don’t understand computers either. There’s so many “nopes” that I wanted to go back and watch Hackers and The Net as palette cleansers.
One of the major drawbacks of the sequels is that it switches from a Christian story, with Neo as Christ-like savior figure, to a HIndu story. In Hindu creation myth, the universe is created in the mind of the Brahma (Architect) and presided over by Vishnu (The Oracle) and ultimately destroyed by Shiva (Agent Smith) at which point the universe is reincarnated in the mind of the Brahma to repeat the cycle.
While this might be interesting theology, it really makes for an unsatisfactory conclusion to the story in which there is no resolution.
I don’t mind using something other than the Christ allegory, but make your movie internally consistent!
Also, Reloaded clocks in at 138 minutes and Revolutions clocks in at 129 minutes. That’s 4 hours and 27 minutes. Cut out the filler crap and combine the two, I bet you would have a pretty good 3:30 movie.
Originally, that was what was meant to happen. 1 sequel and 1 prequel.
But they moved the prequel to the Animatrix and gave us an extended sequel.
While agreeing with everyone else, I’ll add my two cents here:
1. Over-reliance on CGI fighters (AKA “The Burly Brawl”). What’s the point of spending money on Yuen-Woo Ping and training actors to fight to then use lame CGI models to film the key action sequences and fights. It’s like spending money to hire Kate Upton and Jennifer Lawrence but using CGI doubles for their makeout session.
2. Too much world-building too fast. First Matrix was simple and contained and it worked. The sequels gave us too much too fast and forced everyone to start bringing crib sheets to figure out who’s who and what they do and how they relate. The Keymaster…The Merovingian…the TrainMan…Jeez
3. Split unevenly. All the metaphysics went into Reloaded and all the action went into Revolutions — which made them both worse. Should have tried to make 1 standalone movie dealing with the other programs (Reloaded) and then have the other movie be about the resolution of the War (Revolutions). Instead, it’s a mess.
Worse, you care about none of them. Well, maybe the Keymaster. Poor guy.
Zedd?
Ok i’m going to make myself 0 friends here. Funny enough Dan the way you feel about the sequels is the way I feel about the first movie. It’s kind of dumb, but has some neat action in it but isn’t nearly as smart as it thinks it is.
Someone told me that some of the dumber moments in the first were due to meddling from the Studio which it (Such as making the machines use people as batteries instead of supposedly some sort of supercomputer) but still based on the movie I saw it seemed a pretty standard story with some really cool visual tricks.
Yeah, I feel like using our brains as some sort of super-processor and stating it was easier to keep our brains alive in our bodies than in jars would have made a lot more sense from that standpoint.
The big thing about the first one is the reveal – WE’RE NOT ALIVE IT IS ALL A VR SIM! was the entire point of their movie, and then the metaphilosphy/metaphysics stuff really stumped the Wach’s up.
Don’t get me wrong, the original Matrix is quite a silly, dumb movie. It’s just a silly dumb movie with a lot of great action that moves very fast and is at least internally consistent.
I don’t think they’re that bad if you’re a fan of exposition.
You have long protracted fight scenes that are awesome to watch, but don’t add any information. So then you follow it with long protracted talk scenes. I still kind of enjoyed them. And I can’t hear Rage’s “Calm Like A Bomb” without stage diving into the nearest group of people, so that was a fine choice for the closing of… the second one? Yeh, I think.
“Are ‘The Matrix’ Sequels Really That Bad? Let’s Discuss.”
OK….
“That said, while these movies are undeniably terrible…”
Oh, so we are not discussing?
I know a guy who insists that the original Matrix movie is the shitty one, and the sequels are far superior. However, he’s the “I’m right and everyone else is wrong” type, so I’d take that with a grain of salt.
Is his name Armond White?
I’m stuck at “these movies are undeniably terrible”. And its amazing how the majority of people agree in some way shape or form.
I’m not sure why people thought they were so terrible. The first one was pretty good, the second wasn’t as good but explained more of the first. By the time they got to the third one, it had exploded into something that could have had so many different endings. Overall though they all just harmlessly made you think about life. I saw them as fitting metaphors for life.
And yes, if/when machines get to the point where they have artificial intelligence, we will lose. Point blank period.
Should have been a really short article. Are the Matrix Sequels Really That Bad? Yes. The End.
Were the sequels really that bad? For my money no. Consider this, most Hollywood blockbusters aren’t very good either. And the reason why has a lot to do with many of these movies breaking their backs to catering to a specific demographic and appease those whose political ideologies leave little room for actual creativity or originality. We all know that the Hunger Games (a bad rip off of Battle Royale) is situated to appease the feminist girl empowerment crowd, so the plot and message is predictable and by the numbers. We know exactly that nothing consequential will happen to the main character and throughout the series she will undergo no essential change. At least with the Matrix movies the Neo of the first movie has undergone a significantly change of perspective by the final film. Also unlike virtually 99% of most movies of the genre Neo doesn’t escape accountability and consequences of his actions or the actions of others. his victory does not come without noticeable costs, (blindness, the loss of the woman he loves, and eventually his physical life) You’re not likely to find a main character in a similar movie where those costs even come close to the main character in order to save the day. (exceptions include Elysium and I am Legend.) Let’s be honest, before the first Matrix film no one cared about how much or how little philosophy was espoused in previous sci-fi films. Acting like its a big deal for not meeting the esoteric epistemological, existentialist pretentions of an audience that barely can grasp the simplest concepts behind idealism, post modernism, determinism versus free will, messianic constructs, the rise of simulacrum consciousness in advanced artificial intelligence is frankly just silly nit picking for the sake of nit picking in order to seem more intellectually sophisticated than they really are. The harsh criticisms of the 2nd and 3rd movies in my opinion has a lot more to do with unrealistic expectations of re-experiencing the feelings and emotions from which no precedent existed in the manner exactly presented in the first film. And in a mindset in which the audience essentially wants sequels to be a retread of the first film, the audience was loathe to be faced with anything suggesting character or story evolution that refused to rely on replicating the same plot conditions in the sequels. I don’t claim the sequels are perfect, but the almost universally driven idea that they are soooo bad seems more like an insistence from a reactionary group echo chamber than anything else.
Agree mostly with adam narcross. The sequels are actually great movies for me.
Nevertheless, the first is more “cinematic”, as a movie and a more entertaining experience. This is I think why:
-The Matrix has a hero you can relate to- NEO/ONE- a hacker who helps the landlord lady/neighbor to get out the garbage (check the amazing theory on the site “Cracked” about our identification with a hero like NEO.)
-The choice of the actor, other than bankable, makes us very indulgent to Keanu Reeves’ performance. His androgenic face is relatable to and he is not too smart, not too rich and not too handsome. His body language compensates a lot, by the way, his performance.
-This hero is a vulnerable one- he is on a journey to discover himself along with the nature of the reality. He is no god, not a super-hero here who can fly (except the ending- which is the Wachowski’s Pandora Box). He struggles through the movie as a character and almost escapes death on several occasions.
-His Nemesis, Agent Smith is an awesome villain. An unstoppable “autonomous program”, very much alike “The Terminator”, in some regards, which is one the best villain reference in movies. He works perfectly as an antithesis to NEO’s path and NEO’s character.
-His Mentor: Morpheus, one of the best “Yoda” type character ever seen in a movie! Great charisma and gravitas. He believes he found the ONE, a man he looked for his entire life. He is perfect in explaining the Matrix world dynamics to NEO and our best connector and guide through the story. The first act, is, as Chris Stuckman says, one of the best acts ever made in a movie- blending action, story, character development, awe and twists. For the “new recrue” type of movie Matrix is the best, just as as Spider-man 1 as an origin Super-Hero movie.
-Trinity- his hidden love interest- a great choice in Carry Anne-Moss (very good decision not to make her a typical Asian martial arts movie sidekick, no offence), as a deadly assassin female, with a lot of heart and magnetic presence on screen. If Morheus guides us through the story, Trinity guides us through the weirdness and sensory nature of the Matrix. A true “red pill” to better see , feel the time and space in the Matrix. She is a perfect “dance partner” for NEO’s “ballet” into the “hell of reality”.
-The Traitor- Cypher is also another amazing character. A man rejecting the reality and who would prefer to “stick the red pill right up Mopheus a..” and embrace the Matrix simulation. There is something of fascinating in this character’s desire to become one with the machines again. This dichotomy is mirrored in Agent Smith’s strangely human portrayal of a program.
-The style of the movie is unique- from the Nokia phones, to the amazing graphic sequences of matrix code, diving into the phones, letters or flashlight. Frankly, from all the movies I’ve seen, only “Wanted” tries to compete in this area, to a lesser visual impact, by the way.
So, it’s an unique style for the remarkable camera techniques used in the movie.
The Moebious, or even Giger like, Owen Patterson’s set design, have set the bar for the future of the cyberpunk: the wires are omnipresent, the sentinels are bug like machines, the clothes are purely functional and scarce, the Nebuchadnezzar bug like interior and exterior is dark and blend seamlessly in the underground ruins and vents.
-Bullet time- John Gaeta’s smart “reflex” rig is a perfect blend of still and CGI camera movement techniques that can break the movie experience in it’s “space and timecode”. The viewer can dive into an action scene which is slowed down to the point of seeing the bullets fly by. The viewer can also take a better circular look at an instant action scene, flying around in 360 degrees around a character. The visual impact of this technique is very powerful. It allowed Keanu to dodge bullets in a very stylish and classy way and not just imitate the agent’s frantic moves (M. Brown?).
etc etc
Matrix has all these pieces of puzzle and much more that makes it a visual masterpiece.
The sequels don’t have these elements and I’m ready to tell you why…
(to be continued)
in my honest opinion, The Matrix Revolutions was my favourite of the three films- (SHOT)
You can’t scare me with this Gustavo crap, I have my rights :D