There’s a chance Matt Gaetz might soon be thrown in jail. The Florida representative has been under federal investigation for the last year and a half over ties to a sex trafficking ring. He’s been acting like everything’s normal — which is to say he’s saying and doing offensive things. But one of his latest ploys may have backfired so badly it helped one of his most hated people: abortion rights activists.

Over the weekend, Gaetz was one of many MAGA cronies speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in his home state. He had to top the likes of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Ted Cruz. So he gave it his best: He said female abortion activists were basically too ugly to need them.

The line earned lots of scorn, including from Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old abortion rights activist and member of the group Gen-Z for Change. Its come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the “odious.. 5’2 350 pound” women that “nobody wants to impregnate” who rally for abortion,” she tweeted Sunday. “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place.” (Gaetz is 5’7”, or about the height of notable short man Tom Cruise.)

Its come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the “odious.. 5’2 350 pound” women that “nobody wants to impregnate” who rally for abortion. I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 24, 2022

That same day, Gaetz caught wind up Julianna’s comments and decided to be crappy about it by body-shaming her.

But Julianna had the last laugh. On Monday night, she used Gaetz’s tweet to fundraise for her group’s abortion fund, which she said “splits donations across states where services are most needed.”

In honor of Matt Gaetz publicly body shaming me, I’ll be fundraising for the @genzforchange abortion fund. The Gen-Z for Choice fund splits donations across states where services are most needed. You can donate to the link below 👇🏼 — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 26, 2022

Julianna’s tweet took off, and about a day later, the fund had raised over $70,000.

🚨 ABORTION FUND UPDATE🚨 Since we started fundraising last night because of Matt Gaetz hateful comments, we have now raised over $70K for abortion funds across the country!!! — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 27, 2022

And it’s all all because Gaetz thought it would be fun to body-shame a teenager. Of course, he, of all people, really should know better than to get involved in the lives of teens. In the meantime, the banner on Julianna’s Twitter page makes sure to remind everyone that Gaetz is one-half of the House’s very own Beavis and Butt-Head.

