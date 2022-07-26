While Matt Gaetz is keeping busy making jokes about how no one would want to f**k most pro-choice activists and conveniently ignoring the fact that he’s under investigation for sex trafficking, political insiders within the congressman’s own party seem pretty confident that the brash Florida man may soon have to do all his body-shaming from behind bars.

On Monday, as The Daily Beast reports, Mike Pence’s former chief of staff Marc Short appeared on CNN to chat with Erin Burnett about his former boss and the possibility of Pence making a run for president in 2024. Burnett also wanted to get Short’s thoughts on Gaetz’s very public diss of Pence over the weekend, when he appeared at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit and (in addition to branding pro-choice women unf**kable) stated that “Mike Pence will never be president. Nice guy, not a leader.”

Short: I don’t think Matt Gaetz will have an impact… in fact, I’d be surprised if he was still voting. It’s more likely he’ll be in prison for child sex trafficking… I’m surprised law enforcement lets him speak to teenage conferences like that pic.twitter.com/ALuay3VmoI — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2022

While Short responded that he didn’t think the presidency was necessarily something Pence was angling for, he also made sure to note that whatever Matt Gaetz thinks would in no way factor into any decision the former VP makes.

“In fact, I would be surprised if he’s still voting,” Short shot back. “It’s more likely he’ll be in prison for child sex trafficking by 2024. And I’m actually surprised that Florida law enforcement still allows him to speak to teenage conferences like that. So I’m not too worried about what Matt Gaetz thinks.”

In addition to being investigated for his ties to a sex trafficking ring, Gaetz has also been cited as a key player in the events of January 6th and the attempts to overturn a completely legitimate presidential election. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who offered explosive testimony in front of the January 6th committee, stated that Gaetz had reportedly been pushing for a presidential pardon since long before the Capitol riots—albeit unsuccessfully.

(Via The Daily Beast)