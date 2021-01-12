Throughout everything, outgoing president Donald Trump has been able to hold onto his coterie of sycophants and hangers-on. Two of his loudest cheerleaders have been Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, representatives for Florida and Ohio, respectively. (The only the former has gotten into a Twitter fight with Hellboy.) The two frequently appear together, going on the news to spout fulsome praise for their fearless, soon-to-depart leader. These appearances often inspire memes. And on Monday, they inspired some next level mockery: They finally reminded everyone of Beavis and Butt-Head.

Not sure about this Beavis & Butthead remake pic.twitter.com/8GH07o5eaI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2021

The two appeared on Fox News to rail against social media companies coming for users who have spread misinformation about the 2020 election and who have inspired violence. A lot of those people happen to be conservative. One of them happens to be Donald Trump, who on Friday was permanently banned from Twitter after continuing to do both. Over the weekend numerous noted Republicans, Gaetz among them, complained that they’d suddenly lost a ton of followers, inadvertently outing themselves as being attractive to fascists.

But their complaints fell on deaf ears. People couldn’t get over how the pair — whose intelligence is routinely questioned, to put it nicely — resembled MTV’s most famous dynamic duo. In fact, some felt it was about time people made the comparison.

They finally did it. They finally posed like beavis and butthead pic.twitter.com/30YM6dga7O — 🔥Double Dee👠👠 (@DCdebbie) January 12, 2021

And suddenly Twitter suffered an avalanche of Beavis and Butthead comparisons.

This live action Beavis and Butthead reboot is super disappointing. pic.twitter.com/ONylIzERit — Harborcoat (@WaxAndWaneMusic) January 12, 2021

For some, Beavis and Butthead life became real life pic.twitter.com/kYwudber36 — The Original PJ (@TheOriginalPJ1) January 12, 2021

Imma tell my kids this was beevis and butthead pic.twitter.com/YcMd3Udqql — aye (@BronyJah) January 12, 2021

Fox News tries to do a live action of Beavis and Butthead pic.twitter.com/t8crKtE3CG — Patric Ciervo (@Ppciervo) January 12, 2021

Is it just me, or do they honestly & truly look just like Beavis and Butthead? LOL https://t.co/LCUzcjE1kZ — Amy Washburn (@AIWashburn) January 12, 2021

Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan look like Beavis and Butthead became personal injury attorneys. pic.twitter.com/c9sgBUrWZb — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 12, 2021

Then again, some people don’t think Gaetz needs Jordan.

Give it up for @RepMattGaetz, the only man alive who somehow looks like both Beavis AND Butthead pic.twitter.com/Ygkj6PAXuy — Rob FM² (@RobFMDetroit) January 12, 2021

Others made other, non-Beavis and Butt-Head jokes.

Congrats to Matt Gaetz on another successful adoption. pic.twitter.com/BfmxJkJzQP — alex halpern (@HalpernAlex) January 12, 2021

Have you been injured in an accident that wasn't even your fault? pic.twitter.com/OjATF7VeHe — Max Burns (@themaxburns) January 12, 2021

It’s worth noting that last week the two were among the many congresspeople who were vocal about trying to stop the congressional ratification of the election results, thus formally declaring Joe Biden the next president. There have been widespread calls for them to resign or be expelled for whipping up a mob that turned violent. But in the meantime, people online will probably keep calling them idiots.