meghan markle
Getty Image
Viral

An English TV Host Who Compared Meghan Markle To Cersei In The ‘Shame’ Scene From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Being Called ‘Vile’

Harry & Meghan is a glorified-if-inoffensive commercial for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but based on how the Brits are reacting to the Netflix docu-series, you’d think it was a snuff film — and Paddington is the one getting snuffed. Piers Morgan had a freaking meltdown, but his over-the-top reaction was nothing compared to Jeremy Clarkson’s. The radio broadcaster and Top Gear creator, who refers to himself as a “small voice of calm and reason” in his Twitter bio (spoken like the worst guy at every dinner party you’ve been to), wrote an op-ed for The Sun that is not going over well.

“I actually feel rather sorry for [Harry] because today he’s just a glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush. Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her,” Clarkson wrote. “I hate her on a cellular level. At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement… Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

First off, no they don’t. Second, someone needs to chill out by 40 percent. At least.

The column has received over 6,000 complaints, especially the passage comparing Markle to Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones. Even Clarkson’s daughter, Emily, publicly opposed her dad’s manifesto, writing, “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad wrote about Meghan Markle.” In response to the backlash, Clarkson tweeted, “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.” The column, with the Thrones reference, is still up.

And no one is buying his apology tweet.

(Via the Sun)

×