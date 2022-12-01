Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan Sure Seems Triggered Over Netflix’s ‘Repulsive’ New ‘Harry & Meghan’ Series, And People Can’t Stop Laughing At Him

Piers Morgan draws from an endless well of spite whenever anything happens with Meghan Markle and/or Prince Harry. He cannot get over his distaste for a woman who (by his own admission) “ghosted” him after a pub date and then dared to go on and marry royalty (before later declining to kiss the butt of Piers’ beloved Queen). He famously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain over the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, and Piers has kept the vibe going. Somehow, he’s got enough time to do this while also obsessing over Cristiano Ronaldo, so it’s really something.

Most recently, Piers threw a fit over “d*ckhead” Harry, who he accused of trying to ruin his father’s coronation by releasing his Spare memoir in the same year. At the time, Piers raged that “Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.” The crime? “[H]e trashes his family, again, from his California mansion. All while playing the big privacy & ‘humanitarian’ crusader.”

Well, let’s just say that Piers was not happy to see the new teaser trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary series. The streamer actually postponed the six-part project’s release following backlash over how The Crown portrayed then-Prince Charles as acting like the real d*ckhead, so it’s not “timed” to ruin Prince Williams’ life, as Piers notes below. Yet of course this “global event” trailer — in which Meghan declares, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” — wasn’t gonna go over well with the hothead.

Netflix’s synopsis further promises “the other side of their high-profile love story” and the inside viewpoints on “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” Liz Garbus (of HBO’s I’ll Be Gone In The Dark) directs, and “the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Piers’ initial hot take: “OMG. This is already vomit-inducing.”

He soon circled back to trash the couple for “bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series.” Piers also accused Harry of plotting the release date “deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.”

On Twitter, people cannot help but notice that Piers seems triggered.

Additionally, he will never be able to quit this obsession, right?

Others thanked him for letting them know the documentary exists (LOL).

Maybe it’s time to grow up, Piers?

Harry & Meghan doesn’t have a publicized release date yet, but Piers is still convinced that this is timed as a jab at William. Odd!

