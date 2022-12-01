Piers Morgan draws from an endless well of spite whenever anything happens with Meghan Markle and/or Prince Harry. He cannot get over his distaste for a woman who (by his own admission) “ghosted” him after a pub date and then dared to go on and marry royalty (before later declining to kiss the butt of Piers’ beloved Queen). He famously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain over the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, and Piers has kept the vibe going. Somehow, he’s got enough time to do this while also obsessing over Cristiano Ronaldo, so it’s really something.

Most recently, Piers threw a fit over “d*ckhead” Harry, who he accused of trying to ruin his father’s coronation by releasing his Spare memoir in the same year. At the time, Piers raged that “Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.” The crime? “[H]e trashes his family, again, from his California mansion. All while playing the big privacy & ‘humanitarian’ crusader.”

Well, let’s just say that Piers was not happy to see the new teaser trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary series. The streamer actually postponed the six-part project’s release following backlash over how The Crown portrayed then-Prince Charles as acting like the real d*ckhead, so it’s not “timed” to ruin Prince Williams’ life, as Piers notes below. Yet of course this “global event” trailer — in which Meghan declares, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” — wasn’t gonna go over well with the hothead.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Netflix’s synopsis further promises “the other side of their high-profile love story” and the inside viewpoints on “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” Liz Garbus (of HBO’s I’ll Be Gone In The Dark) directs, and “the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Piers’ initial hot take: “OMG. This is already vomit-inducing.”

OMG. This is already vomit-inducing. 🤮🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/a5JsVeBGsQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 1, 2022

He soon circled back to trash the couple for “bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series.” Piers also accused Harry of plotting the release date “deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.”

Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives? Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites. https://t.co/a5JsVeB8Di — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 1, 2022

On Twitter, people cannot help but notice that Piers seems triggered.

She rejected you, didn’t she Piers? — Tommy. (@tommygorman26) December 1, 2022

Who could have guessed this would trigger you? — Jonny McFarlane (@jonnyrmcfarlane) December 1, 2022

Additionally, he will never be able to quit this obsession, right?

Piers' obsession continues. — TweetyJen 💖 (@JeniBolitho) December 1, 2022

Cry today

Cry tomorrow

Cry forever piers. They're living their best lives. Find love too — 👑🇬🇭 (@David_aubyn) December 1, 2022

Imagine being this obsessed, they create a Netflix show about it. pic.twitter.com/Xjts8xdORN — Why So Serious (@Why505erious) December 1, 2022

Don’t watch it then! But you will, because you need something to rant about. — Sam Bunker (@22_Bunks) December 1, 2022

Others thanked him for letting them know the documentary exists (LOL).

Thanks for sharing Piers. Didn’t know it was on soon. Look forward to seeing it. — Alex Smith (@alexdsmiff) December 1, 2022

Am sure they'll thank you for promoting it. Didn't know it was on, so thanks 👍 — 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐧 🌹💙 🇨🇺 🇬🇷 (@calcross4) December 1, 2022

Maybe it’s time to grow up, Piers?

You're 57 Years old — Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) December 1, 2022

Harry & Meghan doesn’t have a publicized release date yet, but Piers is still convinced that this is timed as a jab at William. Odd!