Meghan Markle has been off social media (lucky) since 2020, when she and her husband Prince Harry made Piers Morgan more irrationally angry than any human has ever been by stepping down from their royal duties. But now that Suits is the biggest show of the summer, the Duchess of Sussex is allegedly planning her return to Instagram.

Page Six reports that Markle has already taken the first step by claiming the @meghan handle (the photo for the currently-private account is a stock pic of peonies, her favorite flower). If any advertisers want her help in promoting their weed gummies or coffee that makes you sh*t yourself, it’ll cost them.

“I don’t think Meghan coming back to Instagram will surprise anyone,” social media “expert” Eric Schiffer told the Daily Mail. “I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees. She has to be careful, as a duchess, to avoid being seen to be hawking every product under the sun. She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs.”

So, probably not the weed gummies then, huh?

Kardashian is said to make nearly $1.7 million per promoted post, while Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed person on Instagram, earns around $2.4 million. Markle won’t command that much… until she starts hawking kooky wellness products. Coffee enemas is where the real money’s at.

