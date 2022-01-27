In December 2017, Joe Biden stopped by The View where his trademark fatherly compassion and kindness were quickly put to the test as he arrived to the panel to find a sobbing Meghan McCain. You see, the Bidens and McCains have been longtime family friends, and McCain was well aware that Biden had lost his son, Beau, to brain cancer. When the former vice president appeared on the show, McCain’s father, Senator John McCain, was in the midst of his cancer diagnosis that would eventually lead to his death.

Overwhelmed by the emotional toll that cancer takes on a family, McCain began sobbing, and Biden quickly leapt into action. The now current president moved his chair to McCain’s side, held her hand, and comforted her (as she cried) by speaking glowingly of her father who was a dear friend to Biden. It’s easily one of the most memorable moments on The View, and a display of genuine human kindness that stood out in the start of the not-so-kind Trump years.

You can see the full clip above, where Biden stays close to an understandably emotional McCain and guides her through the segment.

As for why the four year old clip from The View is resurfacing now, in her latest column for the Daily Mail, McCain blasts Biden as “moronic” after the former View host caught COVID and had trouble finding rapid tests. As her column began to bounce around social media, Twitter users dug up the Biden clip and began calling out McCain for her harsh criticism of a man who comforted her on live TV when her father’s cancer diagnosis became too much to bear.

Looking at the reactions below, McCain doesn’t come off looking great:

This is Joe Biden comforting Meghan McCain whom he has known and loved for her whole life. Today Meghan called him a moron. #TheView #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/uPG9O0AU9R — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) January 27, 2022

Meghan McCain is a despicable person, full stop. pic.twitter.com/wpKDiaJwrV — Kimberly Fisher ☮💟 (@AntiFascist64) January 27, 2022

Meghan McCain is a horrible person. Shame on her. She’s disgusting. 🤬😱🤢 https://t.co/R1U9fcAEeQ — oro yin sumi (@YinSumi) January 27, 2022

Biden has always been so kind to Meghan McCain's father and yet her spoiled little ass can't just be civil. Calling him a moron and attacking him the way she does is sad. She's disgusting! — EAD (@doxielady_) January 27, 2022

Remember when Joe Biden comforted a sobbing Meghan McCain on national tv? Today she decided to call him a “feckless moron” because she wanted some clicks on her column. She is quite the turd. pic.twitter.com/5T4JSgKOPH — Sean Kent (@seankent) January 27, 2022

Meghan McCain shame on you. Your father is turning in his grave.President Biden was a great friend to your father, compassionate to you, and is doing the best he can with the mess TFG left him. You are really becoming a disgrace to such a great family. Bet Cindy McCain is ashamed https://t.co/bggKInyIFc — Bobbie (@markswife2004) January 27, 2022

President Biden has been nothing but kind to Meghan McCain. Meghan calls him a moron. Shame on her. She is a horrible person. — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) January 27, 2022

It's about time Meghan McCain got something without using her father's name. Speaking of her father, here's the guy she called a moron, showing compassion & care for his dear friend's daughter. Once again, Meghan brought her father shame.#DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/cZcy4XPme0 — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) January 27, 2022

Joe Biden is a good person, Meghan McCain is not. https://t.co/3yfyWpVgyD — Kat K 🐾🐾 (@HIHKatharine) January 27, 2022

Joe Biden had nothing but praise and respect for John McCain Joe Biden appointed his wife Cindy-Meghan McCain’s mother-an Ambassador to the UN Yet when Meghan gets #COVID19 (after saying she won’t use masks anymore) She insults and blames the President Meghan McCain is trash https://t.co/EyFQ5tkUKd pic.twitter.com/5jtqDmYyiJ — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) January 27, 2022

When it comes to Meghan McCain, nothing you do for her is enough when she needs attention.https://t.co/8j1h0dkNSJ — KrisS 🔥 Your Vote, Your Voice 🔥 (@MplsMe) January 27, 2022

(Via The View)