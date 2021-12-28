Jeopardy! isn’t the only show that’s run into bizarre problems finding a new host. On Monday, Politico reported that The View is having a humdinger of a time finding a token conservative to replace Meghan McCain, who left the show in August and later claimed that it was a “toxic work environment.” In one case, the would-be substitution turned it down, allegedly because she refused to get vaxxed.

According to The Daily Beast, Lisa Marie Boothe — a Republican strategist and Fox News contributor — was one of “dozens and dozens” who interviewed for the gig earlier this year. But they ran into loggerheads when she revealed that she’s against receiving a life-saving vaccine against COVID. At that point, further negotiations became a “moot point” and a “non-starter,” as ABC News — like Fox News — requires their on-site employees to not be public health menaces.

Boothe has been outspoken about being against the medication that could help put an end to the pandemic, which is nearly two years old. On Fox News, she claimed she hadn’t received a single jab “as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny.”

She also penned an op-ed in Newsweek entitled “Why I’m Not Vaccinated.” In it, Boothe laid out her air-tight argument. “As a healthy 36-year-old woman, COVID-19 does not pose a statistically meaningful threat to my life. I have a 99.97 percent chance of survival,” she wrote. “Why would I get a vaccine for a virus that I do not fear and that isn’t a threat to my life—particularly when there is an element of risk from the vaccines?”

Not only are Boothe’s fears unjustified — the FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine in August and cleared the others for emergency use — but she’s also out of an easy paycheck.

(Via The Daily Beast)