Things haven’t been great for Meghan McCain. Since leaving The View last summer, she’s been quietly dragged by her former colleagues. She released a memoir, Bad Republican, which did well when it was released exclusively as an audiobook on Audible but tanked very, very, very badly when it belatedly hit hardcover. Now one of her father’s former aides has come for her.

On an otherwise chill Saturday night, Steve Schmidt — a longtime Republican strategist who was the senior campaign strategist on John McCain’s unsuccessful 2008 presidential run — had a mulit-tweet meltdown directed at his former boss’ daughter.

Saying he’s stayed silent about Meghan, even after “14 years of abuse and attacks,” he declared that “today is the day I have decided to respond.” He said, I was the first adult that @MeghanMcCain ever encountered that she heard the word NO from. I told her she was unimportant and that the Presidential election wasn’t about her.”

Calling her a “bully, entitled, unaccomplished, spoiled and mean,” Schmidt claimed that her father was “appalled” and embarrassed” by Meghan’s “conduct” on his campaign trail, when she was in her mid-20s. “The tantrums were beyond anything I have ever witnessed from any other human being. They were epic meltdowns that would test the range of Meryl Streep, Kate Winslett, Jodi Foster and Anne Hathaway on their best days. Raging, screaming, crying, at the staff, at the makeup people at Secret Service. Without any doubt it was the most rotten, entitled, spoiled, cruel, mean and bullying behavior I have ever witnessed.”

Schmidt also claimed that all reports about her diva behavior on The View were correct. “Everyone who has ever worked with @MeghanMcCain from @abc @TheView @JoyVBehar @WhoopiGoldberg and a thousand others have seen the unfiltered version of what the whole of America has seen,” he wrote. “That is why in a nation of 330 million people, 247 have bought it. Nothing new to learn.”

He was still tweeting about Meghan into Sunday, though he reserved some ire for her father’s running mate, notorious public health menace Sarah Palin. “She is an absolutely degenerate liar,” he wrote. “Pathological. Unfit. Unwell. She’s a quitter and a buffoon who has no business ever holding a position of public trust, ever. Not even as a crossing guard. Nothing.”

Meghan McCain has yet to respond to Schmidt’s meltdown. While Meaghan has prided herself as being an anti-Trump Republican, so has Schmidt, who helped found the Lincoln Project, the group of longtime conservatives who sought to ensure the 45th president only served a single term.

(Via The Daily Beast)