Proudly unvaxxed Sarah Palin caught Covid again, and since she was already in New York City and couldn’t testify in her defamation trial against the New York Times, she partially passed the time by, uh, going out to eat in public. Not great! It’s also (sadly) not entirely surprising, considering that Palin’s gone back and forth on the whole pandemic mess, including declaring that she’d be vaxxed “over my dead body” and backtracking on her briefly pro-vaccine stance.

We’re living in a world where a former VP candidate is embarrassing Meghan McCain by dining out at popular Italian restaurant Elio’s, days after testing positive for Covid, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams is now sending out a surreal alert to anyone who “crossed Palin’s infected path.” Via New York Daily News:

“We encourage any New Yorker who came into contact with Sarah Palin to get tested, just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Adams spokesman Jonah Allon.

In other words, Sarah Palin wanted some pasta, you betcha, and there’s not much that can be done about it other than warning the general public of the resulting health hazard. As for the potential PR mess for Elio’s, the restaurant issued a statement to explain, “Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” and “[i]n accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same.” Maybe Palin could have picked up the phone instead?

