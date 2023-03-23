As Donald Trump awaits a possible indictment for his alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair with the adult film actress, Melania Trump is reportedly still angry about the fact that her husband apparently cheated on her shortly after she gave birth to their son Barron. According to a new report, the former First Lady is attempting to remain positive, which involves not engaging with her husband’s current legal troubles.

“She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends.”

As for whether Melania is concerned with her husband being arrested, like her infamous jacket, she doesn’t seem to care. “She doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight,” the source told PEOPLE before detailing how the couple are keeping up appearances at Mar-a-Lago:

While the source tells PEOPLE that Melania and Donald live in separate quarters of their Mar-a-Lago estate, the two are still often spotted eating dinner together or attending events at the private club. “She does very well with all of her socializing duties,” the source continues. “They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don’t spend that much time together.”

It should, however, be noted that part of Trump’s legal defense is to claim that the hush money payment was not related to his presidential campaign, and therefore, isn’t a violation. Instead, a former attorney for Trump claims that he was worried about Melania learning about the affair and leaving him.

Although, a public divorce would’ve been bad for Trump’s campaign, too, so not exactly the best strategy.

