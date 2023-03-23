Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has fired back at Donald Trump and House Republicans for their attempts to derail a state investigation into the former president. Trump kicked off a media circus last weekend when he claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making hush money payments in violation of campaign finance laws. However, Tuesday came and went with no legal action taken against Trump, but the former president got what he wanted: chaos.

Along with stirring up his supporters, House Republicans demanded that Bragg testify in front of Congress about Trump’s arrest, which again, has yet to materialize. In a scathing letter, the DA rejected the GOP member’s demand and blasted Trump for manipulating them into intervening.

Via Mediaite:

The investigation into Trump, wrote Bragg, “has been conducted consistently with the District Attorney’s oath to faithfully execute the laws of the State of New York,” but the Republicans’ letter was “an unprecedent[ed] inquiry into a pending local prosecution,” and “only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”

Bragg took things even further by calling the Republican’s efforts an “unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty.” He labeled the inquiry “indefensible” and bluntly stated “Congress is not the appropriate branch to review pending criminal matters.”

