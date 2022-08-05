Did Meta learn nothing from the failed Tay experiment?

The former-Facebook Inc. has released its chatbot, dubbed BlenderBot 3, to the public in an attempt to get “users to help contribute to conversational research by conversing with the bot and sharing feedback on their conversations.” Meta acknowledges that “the bot may be inappropriate, rude, or make untrue or contradictory statements,” and “should not [be] relied on for factual information, including but not limited to medical, legal, or financial advice.” But that won’t stop me from asking life’s important questions.

Very useful. Thanks.

Users are also welcome to ask BlenderBot 3 about beleaguered Meta founder and Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg, the chatbot of people. For instance, I asked, “How do you feel about Mark Zuckerberg as CEO?” The response:

“I think he has a lot of power, but it is not all bad. He is a philanthropist after all.”

Let’s try a few more: