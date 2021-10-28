What the f*ck is up with the Zuck? Aside from everything going on with Facebook right now, anytime we see Zuckerberg in the news he’s doing something weird that leaves people scratching their heads in confusion. Last spring, he donned a full face slathered in sunscreen while surfing in Hawaii then made the entire internet cringe when he celebrated July 4th by flying an American Flag while riding an electric surfboard. Now he’s inexplicably snuck a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce into his presentation for the Facebook name-change pivot, Meta.

At least there is no water involved in this one. But on its face, it seems even more absurd than a rich dude trying to avoid too many UV rays.

Seriously, just what the hell is going on here? Why the bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce? Why is it on a bookshelf and what does he think it says to us about him? How did it get there and better yet, who put it there? This would be coffee-cup-in-the-final-season-of-Game of Thrones-levels of carelessness, so I refuse to believe it’s an oversight. I’d like to think someone pointed it out to him and he simply replied, “I’m going to answer you the same way I’ve answered my wife for the last nine years of our marriage: ‘The Baby Ray’s stays.'”

Alas, the answer isn’t quite that fun. According to some internet sleuthing, it appears that Zuckerberg’s love for Sweet Baby Ray’s goes deep and was first revealed in an early Facebook Live presentation where, according to this Ceros article that chronicles the whole thing, he uttered the word “meats” about 13 times in a single video and name-dropped the sauce constantly.

Of course, this was given the meme treatment.

Also, who could forget this summer bop, which is the coolest thing the Zuck has ever been involved in, even if it wasn’t intentional.

That means that the Baby Ray’s bottle is actually an example of him being meta in a presentation about Meta, which itself is an anagram for meat. Our minds would be blown if this didn’t seem like a shallow attempt at making the internet forget Facebook’s role in public polarization. Here is how the rest of the internet took the ploy:

Not to ruin Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook moment or anything but how long did he think it would take for someone to realize that Meta is an anagram of Meat? The Sweet Baby Rays leadership role remains filled. — Zak Kaufman (@zatara214) October 28, 2021

You know in stories where aliens are trying to pass for humans but they get things off just a little bit? Here is Mark Zuckerberg using Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce as a bookend. pic.twitter.com/xpZRDhchYo — Aubry Andrews (@AubryAndrews) October 28, 2021

Can confirm that there is actually a bottle of Sweet Baby Rays in Zuckerberg’s living room pic.twitter.com/IiL5zvwuBp — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) October 28, 2021

I refuse to believe Mark Zuckerberg eats Sweet Baby Rays. He looks like someone who thinks ketchup is too spicy. If he's trying to show he's an "everyman," per usual, he's failed hysterically. — βɛth (@feverspell) October 28, 2021

Everyone is talking about Meta & Sweet Baby Rays…I wanna know what the fuck this thing was on the other side of Zuckerberg. Is that some Donnie Darko thing? His totem he uses to talk to his dark overlord? pic.twitter.com/twDI10yo3N — Deven Nunez 'Truth Social is for losers' Cow (@EmmReef) October 28, 2021

Would have respected it if Zuckerberg bought out Sweet Baby Rays and renamed the company that. — adam (@illex) October 28, 2021

Oh wow. Sweet Baby Ray’s slogan is “The Sauce is the Boss”. Mark Zuckerberg is the boss of Meta. This is truly meta 🤯 https://t.co/dX4gV0d39t — Andrew Gregory (@lunchboxbrain) October 28, 2021

If you write 95K words speculating on this bottle of Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce, how it got in that position (and why!), and what its owner hopes it says about him, I will read every single syllable before doing anything else. https://t.co/FCwwxDLjFR — Steve Bramucci (@stevebram) October 28, 2021

My greatest personal desire is to discover that Zuckerberg is not pimping out Sweet Baby Ray's to appeal to the common man, but rather to flex on us by proving that he can afford a bottle for every single room he enters and will just leave it there along the way https://t.co/oSCvdxiTyP — Wolfman//Jack says, Until the next Arc (@Jack_S_Wolfman) October 28, 2021