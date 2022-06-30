Donald Trump didn’t invent the phrase “deny, deny, deny,” but he sure has popularized it among his fellow seemingly-willing-to-lie-at-all-costs Republicans. Case in point: Tina Peters, an indicted Colorado election official who somehow had the legal ability—and absolute gall—to run for secretary of state. Peters lost her bid to former county clerk Pam Anderson. And now she’s taking a cue from George Constanza’s mantra that “It’s not a lie if you believe it” by denying that she lost. Here we go again!

As The Daily Beast reports, Peters—who “flogged election conspiracy theories and was then indicted for allegedly breaching her own voting machines”—is now screaming “VOTER FRAUD!” Her actual words? “We didn’t lose, we just found evidence of more fraud… They’re cheating and we’ll prove it once again.”

Tina Peters on her loss: “We didn’t lose, we just found evidence of more fraud … they’re cheating and we’ll prove it once again.” — Sara Wilson (@wilsonsarajane) June 29, 2022

That “once again” is doing a lot of heavy lifting, as—spoiler alert!—she never proved any type of cheating or election fraud in the first place. In fact, in March, Peters was indicted by a Colorado grand jury on 10 counts of tampering with voting equipment—seven of them felony charges. But that doesn’t matter to folks like Peters, who now has the full attention of soup-for-brains pillow magnate Mike Lindell, who seems downright desperate to find someone—anyone—who’ll voluntarily be on his (losing) side. And he seems to really think Peters is that person, as he texted The Daily Beast late Tuesday night to plead her case:

“Biggest fraud!!! We caught them!!!”

“We caught them in their fraud!!! Prison for Dominion!”

“How the votes came in (in real time). This is impossible!!!!!”

That’s a lot of exclamation points!!!

It should be noted that Peters wasn’t even the runner-up in the election. According to Newsweek, Peters came in third with just 28.3 percent of the vote. Mike O’Donnell came in second with 28.5 percent, while Anderson whooped both their asses with 43 percent of the vote. But it certainly won’t be the last we hear on the matter.

​​”This is not over,” Peters told her supporters. “I’m sorry we had faith in the system once again.”

(Via The Daily Beast)