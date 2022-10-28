It was only a matter of time before we heard from batsh*t Lara Logan again — the big question was: Which network would be brazen enough to allow her to puke up her bonkers conspiracy theories? On Thursday, we got our answer when the once-respected former 60 Minutes correspondent showed up on Mike Lindell’s Frank Speech network on Thursday night, just one week after Newsmax announced that it was banning her from its airwaves.

Earlier this month, Logan — who was fired by Fox just about a year ago for sharing her deranged ideas about the world around her — was a guest on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show, where she shared that, “The open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants” and claimed that the global elites “want us eating insects [and] cockroaches… while they dine on the blood of children.”

After getting banned from Fox for saying Fauci is Mengele, then from Newsmax for saying Satanist elites drink the blood of children, Lara Logan doubles down and says hundreds of thousands of kids in the US are being kidnapped so elites can drink their blood to fight aging. pic.twitter.com/Wh1WHiX0U3 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 27, 2022

It was a record-scratch moment for sure, and one that left Newsmax with no choice but to condemn Logan and promise that she would never be invited on the network again. But, as Mediaite reports, Lindell was happy to extend an invite to Logan. On Thursday, she spoke with fellow ex-Newsmaxer Emerald Robinson, who was also given the boot by Newsmax for spreading dangerous conspiracy theories, and didn’t miss a beat from where she had left off on Newsmax. Yet again, Logan claimed that America is a hotbed of child sex trafficking, where the country’s leaders — led by Joe Biden — drink the blood of children, and possibly babies, as an anti-aging agent. As Logan explained:

The reason I believe that people reacted that way is it’s all about the children. The question they don’t want us asking is where are all the missing children? What happens to these children? How can hundreds of thousands of kids go missing in the United States every year and nobody knows where they are? They just vanish? I don’t think so. Every sex trafficking ring worldwide knows, bring the kids to the United States that this administration is participating in the trafficking of kids. They’re paying companies, LLCs and non-profits and church groups. They’re paying them to take these kids and disappear them.

Logan, of course, offered no proof to back up her claims. But considering that this is the network of Mike Lindell, that hardly seems relevant.

(Via Mediaite)