On Monday, FBI agents arrived at Mar-a-Lago, the resort former where president Donald Trump now lives, brandishing a search warrant. What they were looking for is classified. What they took hasn’t been revealed. But it immediately set off a firestorm — and several meltdowns — by the right, who deemed it a breach of power despite not knowing why the fed were there. Among Trump’s defenders were his former vice president, who may have forgotten about that time he almost got him killed.

“I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump,” Pence tweeted. “No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history.”

Never mind that Trump is a key part of multiple investigations, from the Department of Justice, the New York State attorney general’s office, and the Jan. 6 committee. Never mind that, again, it’s not yet been made public what exactly FBI agents were hoping to find. What most people dwelled on was that, even after helping incite a riot that wanted him hung — and then defending those that almost did just that — he was still acting like everything was kosher between them.

And so there was a lot of online dragging, with some accusing him of being forgetful, others of having a nasty case of Stockholm Syndrome.

I mean, no former president ever almost got you killed either 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/ke08XYGdmC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 9, 2022

Trump tried to have this guy hung, but ok… pic.twitter.com/rp1aiaDwvp — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 9, 2022

No former President has been more corrupt. I’m including Nixon. That President of yours tried to get you hung. https://t.co/xV57OGiGnD — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 9, 2022

THIS is why you will NEVER be president. Never. Cowardly response to a man who wanted to watch you lynched and hung at the US Capitol on #January6th https://t.co/WGRpTrOAna — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) August 9, 2022

Why does this man continue to defend a criminal who wanted him hung? https://t.co/qiR5qUKSsG — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 9, 2022

In all of American history, no President has ever before attempted to overthrow the government, refused to concede the election when he obviously lost it, or encouraged his seditious followers to hang the Vice President. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. https://t.co/nIf3v1zXuh — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 9, 2022

Mr Pence.

H e T r i e d t o h a v e y o u A s s a s i n a t e d https://t.co/eTQEM929jS — Biden_Squadron (@BidenSquadron) August 9, 2022

No other President of the United States tried to have you hanged, Reek. https://t.co/OAo4HduDiU — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 9, 2022

I can’t imagine having so little self esteem that I would defend the man who sent a mob to kill me. What a pathetic excuse for a man. Spineless, craven, utterly without a moral compass or shame. The GOP is no different than any authoritarian party in history. https://t.co/TlLU4JV7l8 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 9, 2022

No former President ever tried to have his Vice President (you!) hanged and sent his supporters to attack the capitol either. Christ, this guy. All in with the fascists til the end. https://t.co/TuqDx7rYPH — Annika Brockschmidt (@ardenthistorian) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, no former President of the United States has ever openly advocated lynching his Vice President for trying to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power amid a violent riot incited by that former President. GROW A SPINE, YOU SCHMENDRICK. https://t.co/fDXulKvcGa — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) August 9, 2022

The most extreme case of Stockholm Syndrome ever recorded. https://t.co/oJjdj3P8rm — David Sheridan 🌻 (@SheridanFinAid) August 9, 2022

Some reminded Pence that Trump is a criminal suspect.

Well then, he should have turned over the classified documents and Presidential records that he STOLE.

He had a year and a half to do so.

He refused.

Because he is a criminal. https://t.co/8ymY2DGtc8 — LB 🌻☮️ (@LincolnsBible) August 9, 2022

No former president has ever attempted to literally overthrow the government in an armed insurrection. https://t.co/lZumuE5F1t — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) August 9, 2022

Others reminded him of the time he called on Hillary Clinton to be investigated over alleged email tomfoolery, “because no one is above the law.”

And there was miscellaneous dragging.