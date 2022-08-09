mike pence donald trump
Getty Image
Viral

Mike Pence Got Dragged For Defending Trump Against The FBI, Apparently Forgetting About That Time He Could Have Gotten Him Killed

TwitterContributing Writer

On Monday, FBI agents arrived at Mar-a-Lago, the resort former where president Donald Trump now lives, brandishing a search warrant. What they were looking for is classified. What they took hasn’t been revealed. But it immediately set off a firestorm — and several meltdowns — by the right, who deemed it a breach of power despite not knowing why the fed were there. Among Trump’s defenders were his former vice president, who may have forgotten about that time he almost got him killed.

“I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump,” Pence tweeted. “No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history.”

Never mind that Trump is a key part of multiple investigations, from the Department of Justice, the New York State attorney general’s office, and the Jan. 6 committee. Never mind that, again, it’s not yet been made public what exactly FBI agents were hoping to find. What most people dwelled on was that, even after helping incite a riot that wanted him hung — and then defending those that almost did just that — he was still acting like everything was kosher between them.

And so there was a lot of online dragging, with some accusing him of being forgetful, others of having a nasty case of Stockholm Syndrome.

Some reminded Pence that Trump is a criminal suspect.

Others reminded him of the time he called on Hillary Clinton to be investigated over alleged email tomfoolery, “because no one is above the law.”

And there was miscellaneous dragging.

×