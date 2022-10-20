Videographer Cole Bennett has become one of the most sought-after directors in all of music over the past few years, accumulating such clients as Blink-182, Cordae, Gunna, Jack Harlow, JID, Juice WRLD, Ski Mask The Slump God, and even rap titan Eminem. The video for Eminem’s “Godzilla” is a wild, colorful affair, but as Bennett revealed during a recent interview with Hot Ones, the goings-on behind the scenes may have been even wilder.

As he chowed down on the super spicy “Wings of Death,” the Lyrical Lemonade founder detailed how Mike Tyson, who makes a cameo appearance in the video, tried to get him high on mushrooms.

“This video was like no other,” Bennett said. “It was one of those things. Like, growing up being a fan of hip-hop music, music videos, and just pop culture. I mean, I remember Eminem as being the biggest thing in the world so to get to work with him so closely and feel that energy and feel him be so ready to just log in all these hours and be so receptive to my ideas and my vision for things to, you know, a song that he had created was really, really cool.”

Continuing, he explained why he had to turn down Tyson’s gift. “Mike Tyson was off shrooms. He offered me some shrooms which, you know, was a bucket list moment for sure. But, you know, being on set and leading this vision was also a bucket list moment so I had to pick my poison there. Didn’t do the shrooms.”

Watch the full episode of Hot Ones above.