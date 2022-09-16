EST Gee released his new album I Never Felt Nun on Friday (September 16) and he has already shared the first post-release video. The Louisville rapper taps his fellow hometown lyricist and longtime collaborator Jack Harlow for “Backstage Passes,” featuring direction by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.

The video opens with the duo sitting in a waiting room dressed in blue denim before the room shifts into the backdrop for a fitting session, taking on the same colors they are wearing. As the two then change into to red and white outfits, the backdrops follow suit. As Gee and Harlow finally land upon the white outfits they are pleased with, they step through a curtain and perform a live show in front of a raucous crowd. In the end, they return to the waiting room as it is finally their time for whatever appointment they are present for.

“Backstage Passes” is the fourth collaboration between EST Gee and Jack Harlow, following “Rotten,” “The Department,” and “Route 66.” Gee’s new album I Never Felt Nun also features Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, Jeezy, and Future, who appeared on one of the lead singles “Shoot It Myself.”

Earlier this year, Jack Harlow shared his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You led by “Nail Tech” and “First Class” which samples Fergie’s 2000s hit “Glamorous.”

Check out “Backstage Passes” above.

I Never Felt Nun is out now via CMG/Interscope. Listen here.

EST Gee and Jack Harlow are Warner Music Artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.