While his Music To Be Murdered By album was a surprise in itself, Eminem’s “Godzilla” collaboration with Juice WRLD also came as a shock to listeners. The song, unfortunately, arrived after Juice WRLD’s death and deprived the Chicago rapper of an opportunity to see his work with the rap legend come to life. Now, almost two months removed from the album’s release, Eminem returns with a video for “Godzilla.”

Directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, Eminem’s latest visual finds him engaging in some wild shenanigans. From knocking back shots of Hennessy and breathing fire to dodging an attack of knives and firing a bazooka, the clip combines Eminem’s desire to act out with Bennett’s videography. There’s also a great celebrity cameo that we won’t ruin here.

The new clip comes after Eminem issued his “Godzilla” challenge, where he tasked fans with rapping the song’s famously fast closing lines and seeing how well they could keep up with his rapid-fire delivery. It is also set to be an eventful Record Store Day for Eminem, since he is gearing up to drop a special 7-inch pressing of “Slim Shady” and “Bad Guys Always Die.”

Watch the “Godzilla” video above.

Music To Be Murdered By is out now via Shady Records. Get it here.