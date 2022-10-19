Blink-182 is back. Well, they didn’t really leave, but the version of the band featuring Tom DeLonge is back, as he recently returned to the group. They solidified his renewed presence in the band with “Edging,” a comeback single. They dropped a video for the song last week and now they’re back with an alternate version of it.

The new video has some minor shifts, like a different clip of Travis Barker playing the song’s drum intro, for example. The most immediate change is cameos from Lil Tracy and video director Cole Bennett to start the video. The two wear rabbit costumes, minus the heads, as Tracy smokes and says to Bennett, “It’s time to get back to work, bro.” There’s an also extended outro featuring the rabbit characters doing a little dance.

Barker, who produced the song, previously said of it, “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say, and most importantly how it would sound production-wise in 2022.” Hoppus added, “I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour.”

Check out the new “Edging” video above.