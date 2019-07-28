Disney Parks and Resorts

Generational wars are always breaking out on social media, so consider this one of the relatively lighthearted ones: Last week an angry mom published a profanity-laden attack on “childless” millennials attending Disney World (and presumably Disneyland). And childless millennials — who presumably want to get smashed at “Galaxy’s Edge” — weren’t having it.

In the woman’s post, dropped on Facebook, she took umbrage with any non-family units attending the Happiest Place on Earth. “It pisses me off TO NO END!!!!! when I see CHILDLESS COUPLES WITHOUT AT DISNEY WORLD!!!!,” her typo-ridden rant went. “People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!! Mothers with children should be allowed to skip ALL THE LINE!!!”

She cited one example of alleged deplorable behavior. “This c*nt in some very SLUTTY shorts was buying a Mickey pretzel and Aiden wanted one but the line was very long so I said later and it broke his poor little heart and he cried,” the woman wrote. “I WANTED TO TAKE THAT F*CKING PRETZEL FROM THAT TRAMP LIKE THANKS B*TCH YOU MADE MY SON CRY!”

She also asserted that Disney World, and presumably Disneyland as well, is for one group of people. “DW is a FAMILY amusement park!” she wrote. “Yet these IMMATURE millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!”