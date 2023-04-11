Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown might be engaged and the internet is handling the news about as well as can be expected.

Brown, 19, has been in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi, 20, since November 2021. The pair have attended red carpets together and Bongiovi — who just so happens to be the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi — has been featured heavily on Brown’s Instagram over the years. In January, Brown shared some snaps of the couple on vacation calling Bongiovi her “partner for life,” and now it seems they’re adding a bit of bling to that statement.

The actress shared a black and white photo of the pair embracing on a beach while she wore what appeared to be an engagement ring. Brown was wearing a white lace cover-up and sporting the diamond on her left ring finger. She captioned the post with Taylor Swift lyrics that read, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all” ending things with a heart emoji.

Brown recently celebrated her 19th birthday with Bongiovi by her side in February and while the couple has a few years under their belt, fans on Twitter seemed shocked that the actress would get engaged so young. So shocked in fact that #She’s19 is currently trending on the social media site.

This is cute but she's 19, she hasn't had three summers as an adult 😭 https://t.co/6WsNLWArWh — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) April 11, 2023

finding out why she’s 19 is trending… pic.twitter.com/qXaX1nhDpp — 𝔞 (@austinstwt) April 11, 2023

Excuse me, Millie Bobby Brown is what now?! She's 19 pic.twitter.com/zDYf8uo4KE — Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) April 11, 2023

she's younger than me and getting engaged whilst I'm jobless in PopBase replies… — 📸 (@YOULIKEMYPACE) April 11, 2023

its 7 am and She’s 19 is trending 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fa07XkaonH — hanna™ (@ruminmycereal) April 11, 2023

Honestly, seeing why She's 19 is actually trending is a relief. I clicked on it expecting to see that Leo DiCaprio has a new girlfriend or something. — Desirae (@efkaservicegirl) April 11, 2023

Glad to see we’re all having a completely normal reaction to another bit of low-stakes celebrity news.

(Via Page Six)