Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi) are believed to have started dating in June 2021. Now, it appears the two have taken the relationship to the next level: Today (April 11), Brown all but explicitly confirmed she and Bongiovi are engaged with an Instagram post. It includes a photo of the two with a ring on Brown’s ring finger, accompanied by a lyric from Taylor Swift’s “Lover”: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all [white heart emoji].”

The full verse that lyric comes from goes, “We could let our friends crash in the living room / This is our place, we make the call / And I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you / I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ’em all.”

Reactions to this from Swift’s fan base have been mixed. There are those who are excited for Brown’s major life move, those who are surprised because they thought the 19-year-old actor was still a child, and those who think the timing of using that particular lyric is a bit off or bittersweet; “Lover” was released on August 16, 2019, and Swift and Alwyn’s relationship is believed to have started three years earlier. So, the lyric is seemingly about Swift and Alwyn’s relationship, which reportedly came to an end just days ago.

Messages from fans included, “Time and place Millie I beg you we’re in mourning,” “Not the lover lyric when swifties are still grieving,” and, “millie read the room.”

i thought she was like 13 still — shea 🪩 (@forevermoreshea) April 11, 2023

Not the lover lyric when swifties are still grieving 😭 — 🪶Y A Z E D ||🇧🇩 (@KObrownkid) April 11, 2023

Time and place Millie I beg you we’re in mourning — MadWomanchile (@MWomanchile) April 11, 2023

millie read the room — s (@backflip2hell) April 11, 2023

At any rate, congratulations to Brown and Bongiovi!